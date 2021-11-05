BTp Futura, the Treasury reveals the coupons: the premium is substantial

There was great expectation among Italian savers for today’s announcement of the Treasury on the coupons of the quarter BTp Futura. And a few hours ago, the mystery about the rates offered to bondholders has been solved. The retail bond with a maturity of 12 years, or repaid in November 2033, will have the following ISIN code: IT0005466344. As we know, there will be 3 step up coupons, each for a duration of 4 years. In detail:

0.75% for the first 4 years;

1.25% for the fifth to eighth years (included);

1.70% for the years from ninth to maturity.

Compared to our forecasts a few weeks ago, the first coupon is perfectly in line, the second slightly higher and the third clearly higher. But market conditions have worsened in recent sessions, which is why the Treasury wanted to “inflate” the yield premium offered to bondholders. Taking an average, we obtain that the initial average return of the Futura BTp will be 1.23%. Taking into account that the 12-year ordinary government bond currently offers just over 1% gross, the retail bond is more generous by over twenty basis points or 0.20%.

BTp Futura coupons and total return

Moreover, after the placement, the Treasury will be able to raise the second and third coupons. Orders can be sent between Monday 8 and Friday 12, unless early closure, which cannot arrive before Wednesday afternoon. We also remember that the BTp Futura will recognize a double loyalty bonus to the bondholders who will purchase the security during the placement phase and will keep it in their portfolio until the dates set for its payment, ie at the end of the first 8 years and at maturity. It is linked to the performance of the Italian economy and can consist of an extra minimum return of 2% and a maximum of 6% with respect to the nominal capital invested.

On balance, the BTp Futura will yield at maturity no less than 1.40% and up to 1.73% gross per annum. We are talking about a consistent return for this phase, even if still much lower than the rate ofinflation in force (2.9% in October). And net of taxation, between the 12.5% ​​rate on financial income accrued through BTp and stamp duty on the securities account, the yield would drop to just over 1.30% at most. Little for such a long-term investment. At the same risk, however, there is no better around Europe.

