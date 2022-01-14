BULLETIN today, Friday 14 January: updated infections of each region (LIVE)

LOMBARDY :

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 39,683 new infections, 52 deaths, 68,859 molecular swabs, 257 in intensive care



PIEDMONT:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 14,741 new infections, 18 deaths, 14,633 molecular swabs, 146 in intensive care



EMILIA ROMAGNA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 20,648 new infections, 39 deaths, 35,853 molecular swabs, 151 in intensive care



VENETO:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 17,956 new infections, 38 deaths, 32,344 molecular swabs, 191 in intensive care



LAZIO:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 10,272 new infections, 34 deaths, 25,567 molecular swabs, 204 in intensive care



SICILY :

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 11,354 new infections, 26 deaths, 11,727 molecular swabs, 163 in intensive care



CAMPANIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 24,451 new infections, 29 deaths, 105,077 total swabs, 79 in intensive care



PUGLIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 3,218 new infections, 7 deaths, 74,753 total swabs, 53 in intensive care



TUSCANY:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 13,151 new infections, 20 deaths, 24,353 molecular swabs, 123 in intensive care



CALABRIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 3,207 new infections, 13 deaths, 13,995 molecular swabs, 33 in intensive care



LIGURIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 5,692 new infections, 9 deaths, 7,237 molecular swabs, 40 in intensive care



SARDINIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 1,296 new infections, 1 death, 20,997 total swabs, 28 in intensive care



BRANDS:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 1,955 new infections, 3 deaths, 8,002 molecular swabs, 59 in intensive care



ABRUZZO:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 3,610 new infections, 1 dead, 5,360 molecular swabs, 37 in intensive care



FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 4,039 new infections, 11 deaths, 11,295 molecular swabs, 41 in intensive care



UMBRIA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 2,068 new infections, deaths, 4,169 molecular swabs, 12 in intensive care



BASILICATA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 985 new infections, 0 deaths, 2,609 molecular swabs, 2 in intensive care



MOLISE:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 727 new infections, 1 dead, 1,474 molecular swabs, 2 in intensive care



VALLE D’AOSTA:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 574 new infections, 1 dead, 389 molecular swabs, 7 in intensive care



PROVINCE OF BOLZANO:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 2,654 new infections, 1 dead, 2,719 molecular swabs, 16 in intensive care



PROVINCE OF TRENTO:

TODAY: Data not yet disclosed

YESTERDAY: 2,357 new infections, 4 deaths, 1,763 molecular swabs, 25 in intensive care

