BULLETIN today, Friday 14 January: updated infections of each region (LIVE)
LOMBARDY:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 39,683 new infections, 52 deaths, 68,859 molecular swabs, 257 in intensive care
PIEDMONT:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 14,741 new infections, 18 deaths, 14,633 molecular swabs, 146 in intensive care
EMILIA ROMAGNA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 20,648 new infections, 39 deaths, 35,853 molecular swabs, 151 in intensive care
VENETO:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 17,956 new infections, 38 deaths, 32,344 molecular swabs, 191 in intensive care
LAZIO:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 10,272 new infections, 34 deaths, 25,567 molecular swabs, 204 in intensive care
SICILY:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 11,354 new infections, 26 deaths, 11,727 molecular swabs, 163 in intensive care
CAMPANIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 24,451 new infections, 29 deaths, 105,077 total swabs, 79 in intensive care
PUGLIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 3,218 new infections, 7 deaths, 74,753 total swabs, 53 in intensive care
TUSCANY:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 13,151 new infections, 20 deaths, 24,353 molecular swabs, 123 in intensive care
CALABRIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 3,207 new infections, 13 deaths, 13,995 molecular swabs, 33 in intensive care
LIGURIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 5,692 new infections, 9 deaths, 7,237 molecular swabs, 40 in intensive care
SARDINIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 1,296 new infections, 1 death, 20,997 total swabs, 28 in intensive care
BRANDS:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 1,955 new infections, 3 deaths, 8,002 molecular swabs, 59 in intensive care
ABRUZZO:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 3,610 new infections, 1 dead, 5,360 molecular swabs, 37 in intensive care
FRIULI VENEZIA GIULIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 4,039 new infections, 11 deaths, 11,295 molecular swabs, 41 in intensive care
UMBRIA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 2,068 new infections, deaths, 4,169 molecular swabs, 12 in intensive care
BASILICATA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 985 new infections, 0 deaths, 2,609 molecular swabs, 2 in intensive care
MOLISE:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 727 new infections, 1 dead, 1,474 molecular swabs, 2 in intensive care
VALLE D’AOSTA:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 574 new infections, 1 dead, 389 molecular swabs, 7 in intensive care
PROVINCE OF BOLZANO:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 2,654 new infections, 1 dead, 2,719 molecular swabs, 16 in intensive care
PROVINCE OF TRENTO:
TODAY: Data not yet disclosed
YESTERDAY: 2,357 new infections, 4 deaths, 1,763 molecular swabs, 25 in intensive care