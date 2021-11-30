Bus swerves on the highway and ends up in an escarpment, at least ten dead

A bus ended up in one escarpment after skidding on the freeway, causing at least ten dead. The tragedy occurred in Peru, in the Amazonas region, already hit by the devastating 7.5 magnitude earthquake two days ago.

The accident occurred yesterday afternoon, while the vehicle was traveling between the localities of Chachapoyas and Moyobamba, with a toll (unfortunately still temporary) of at least ten dead and seven seriously injured. This was reported by the radio RPP Noticias of Lima.

The vehicle, the broadcaster specified, belonged to the ‘Cruz Hermanos’ company and for reasons not yet known it overturned along a steep descent of the Fernando Belaunde Terry highway, in the province of Bongará, going off the road and ending up in a deep escarpment. 300 meters.

Joicer Tejada, part of a Pedru Ruiz fire department who arrived on the spot, said that rescuers reached the minibus with difficulty, recovering the bodies of ten people and transferring seven passengers with injuries of varying severity to the hospital.

Last updated: Tuesday 30 November 2021, 12:58



