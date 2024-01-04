Buses detained for traveling at high speed on Caracas highways





Officials of the National Land Transportation Institute detained two units that were driving irresponsibly on the highways of Caracas.

lapatilla.com

in a case, They detained a driver who was speeding on the Caracas-La Guerra highwayDue to which the lives of passengers are being put at risk.

They also detained a bus He was driving with the doors open and at a speed exceeding his limits on the Gran Cacique Guaicaipuro HighwayDue to which the safety of passengers was at risk.

,In a clear action between the INTT and the OSC, a complaint made on social networks is resolved, the driver and the repeat public transportation unit are detained for traveling irresponsibly at excessive speed on the Caracas-La Guerra highway Is.“, the organization expressed through the social network X (formerly Twitter).

These actions are part of coordinated work between the authorities and control bodies to punish violations that threaten the integrity of public transport users in the capital.

See more

#in video , in clear action between #INTT And this #osc Complaints made on social networks are taken into account, the repeat offender driver and the public transport unit are detained for traveling irresponsibly at excessive speed on the highway. CCS-La Guerra.#2024goodstar pic.twitter.com/FEG1Nu6GfK – INTT (@InttContigo) 3 January 2024