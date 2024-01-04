Buy a drink and Starbucks will give you another: the promotion is valid until January 7

Starbucks wants to treat its customers during the last few days that the drinks will be available. season and to finish with a bang, he will offer his clients free drink when purchasing another. As you read this, the best thing is that this benefit is still a few days away, so take advantage of it as soon as possible.

According to information published on their website, simply by purchasing one drink grande or venti, the cafeteria will give you something completely different for free. This promotion is only available from 12:00 to 19:00. Go ahead and enjoy some delicious coffee to accompany you this season. winter.

Keep reading:

Starbucks is kicking off 2024 with an incredible Gold Cup, so you can get yours

Starbucks is releasing a stylish limited edition tote bag so you can grab it

Simply by purchasing a large or venti drink, the cafeteria will give you another one completely free of charge | Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

How does the Starbucks promotion work?

To make it valid promotionthe only thing you need to do is go to one of the cafes in Starbucks from the Mexican Republic and order your chosen large (400 ml) or venti (500 ml) drink and automatically receive the second one completely free.

Participating drinks

Hot and cold: latte, latte macchiato, cappuccino, American espresso, caramel macchiato, flat white, cafe mocha, cafe mocha blanco, brown sugar iced espresso, vanilla iced espresso, iced espresso with nut cocktail, cold brew , red velvet.

Hot, ice or Frappuccino: Chestnut Praline.

From your selection of drinks, you can order them hot, iced or Frappuccino | Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

This promotion will be subject to product availability in the store. The drink contains no modifiers and if you add any you will be charged at list price. beverages They may be the same or different, and the ticket will indicate the cost of the participating drink.

Which Starbucks locations offer a free drink promotion?

This benefit It’s available when you order in-store or through Starbucks Rewards curbside pickup, drive-thru, and Starbucks Rewards delivery. It is valid at Starbucks Coffee locations in the Republic of Mexico that have access to and connectivity to the Starbucks Rewards system. Does not apply to airport or Reserve stores.

Promotion valid for Starbucks Rewards members only | Photo: Instagram @starbucksmex

How long does the Starbucks promotion last?

This incredible promotion will be available from December 25th to Jan. 7 at the above times but limited to one promotion per ticket. Present the coupon to confirm the promotion or order it directly from the barista.