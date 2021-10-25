Buy the rumor … buy the news? BTC hits $ 63,000 with the launch of the Bitcoin ETF in the US

On October 19, Bitcoin (BTC) hit $ 63,000 while the debut of the first U.S. regulated Bitcoin exchange-traded fund (ETF) was met with significant trading activity.

Hourly chart of BTC / USD (Bitstamp).

The launch of the ETF takes BTC to highs untouched for months

Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView show that BTC / USD hit its highest level since April 16, as ProShares’ Bitcoin Strategy ETF ($ BITO) began trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

BITO opened the trading session just below $ 40, and a little later it hit a local high of $ 42.09 before consolidating.

The strong positive response to the launch has allayed fears that the market, on the other hand, would have collapsed with the opening of the US stock exchange, in a classic “buy the rumor, sell the news.”

At the time of writing, the volatility is still significant and commentators look forward to seeing what happens to the ETF in its early hours:

“The era of the Bitcoin ETF has arrived!”

Responding to a separate criticism of the launch of the first two ETFs, both based on Bitcoin futures, Kraken’s growth lead Dan Held, he has declared that the same concerns surrounded the launch of these same futures in late 2017. In the end, they proved unfounded.

Grayscale formally “initiates” the conversion of GBTC into an ETF

Institutional investment giant Grayscale confirmed on Tuesday that it had filed an application to convert its main Bitcoin product into an ETF.

If approved, the Grayscale Bitcoin Trust ($ GBTC) would trade with the new ticker $ BTC.

“From our perspective, we have never seen greater maturity within the digital asset ecosystem, and we are confident this is the next step in GBTC’s journey.”Commented CEO Michael Sonnenshein in a video.