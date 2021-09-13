Buying BUSD: where to find Binance USD, the complete guide

How and where to buy Binance USD: the complete guide with the various solutions (possibility to buy BUSD at low commissions)

Would you buy the Binance USD stablecoin but you don’t know where to start? What you need, if you are in this situation, is a guide that explains in a simple way what to do in these cases and above all where you can find Binance USD (BUSD symbol). This will be the mission of this post.

Let’s start by pointing out that doubts about how and where to buy Binance USD aren’t just about investors who are new to cryptocurrencies. Even those who are familiar with the sector and have already invested in the most famous cryptocurrencies (Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano) can find themselves in this situation. The fact is that Binance Coin is not a crypto-asset like BTC but is instead one stablecoin whose value is anchored to that of the US dollar.

Binance USD: what it is

Considering that Binance USD is a stablecoin, what is it that you actually buy when you decide to buy BUSD? Being a stable currency, the value of Binance USD is pegged to that of the US dollar. This means that it will always be possible to sell and buy 1 BUSD for 1 US dollar.

Technically, having BUSD in your wallet is very useful for trading cryptocurrencies. For example, if you intend to sell a digital asset in your possession because you believe that its value is destined to decline in the near future, you can always do this in exchange for a stablecoin like BUSD instead of requesting US dollars as a counterpart.

THE advantages of BUSD they are therefore inherent in the very nature of stablecoin. By resorting to this stable currency, in fact, your money will never have to leave the exchange to be converted but can always remain on the table for subsequent other repurchase operations.

Binance USD, therefore, will not have the fame of Bitcoin but, like all stablecoins, on the technical side, it is a very useful asset with large margins of use. Those who created BUSD did so because they are interested in improving the decentralized financial ecosystem through the use of an agile global network that allows digital assets to be exchanged with ever greater reliability and speed.

Is buying Binance USD safe?

When it comes to cryptocurrencies, safety comes first. It is therefore logical to ask whether buying BUSD is safe or you take a risk. The first thing to note is that BUSD has been approved by the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). The fact that a US financial authority has expressed itself in favor is very significant and allows you to be on the safe side and dispel any doubts: BUSD is an absolutely safe stablecoin (and this is supported by the fact that the NYDFS has, until now, approved and authorized only 3 stablecoins among the hundreds available).

As for the purchase operation, it is necessary to take some precautions.

Thanks to our long experience in the cryptocurrency sector, we know well that, often, unsafe sites and exchange platforms based in remote places, use the fame of digital assets to carry out real scams. This means that for buy BUSD it is absolutely necessary to rely on exchanges and suppliers that are reliable, authorized and in line with the law. Forget about those who promise easy money and make the most of the many benefits of a stablecoin.

Buying BUSD how it works

Hoping to have warned everyone against the use of scam exchanges, let’s now try to explain, practically, how the purchase of BUSD works.

BUSD coins are issued as ERC-20 tokens on the blockchain of a very popular cryptocurrency, Ethereum. Each BUSD coin is backed in the 1: 1 ratio of US dollars which are held in bank accounts owned by the Paxos company which is the partner of the Binance exchange in this project.

There are two ways to buy BUSD:

through an exchange like Binance

through a multifunctional provider such as eToro (we have already mentioned this broker previously)

These mentioned are the easiest ways to buy BUSD. In the next paragraphs we will explain how both modes work. For your safety, please do not consider the many unclear and unauthorized sites and platforms that promise to sell BUSD outside the two aforementioned channels.

Buying BUSD on Binance: how to do it

One of the most immediate ways to buy BUSD it’s through Binance. Obviously, nothing to be surprised if Binance USD is among the hundreds of cryptocurrencies on the echange since Binance was a priority to create this stablecoin!

The ways at your disposal to get BUSD on Binance are as follows:

Buy BUSD with FIAT in the 1: 1 ratio: in this case you need a bank transfer or top up your FIAT Binance wallet with other values ​​to then make the exchange

Buying BUSD through stablecoin conversion: in this case there are zero transaction fees on the following crosses BUSD / USDT, USDC / BUSD, TUSD / BUSD, PAX / BUSD.

Buy BUSD by trading: The exchange supports multiple trading pairs that can be traded with BUSD

To buy BUSD on Binance, simply activate an account on the exchange. You can do it directly from the link below.

Buying BUSD on eToro: is it possible?

What if the many features that Binance offers for buy BUSD weren’t of your interest? It may seem absurd but it is by no means certain that those interested in speculating only on price fluctuations, or Binance services may be interested. From experience in the field we can indeed say that most of the traders who decide to invest in BUSD do so because they are interested in earning with volatility and not to physically own BUSD coins.

In situations like these it is preferable to invest in cryptocurrencies with a multifunctional broker like eToro. This provider, in fact, is truly unique and complete as it allows you to invest in two ways: as a classic exchange and as a CFD broker. Thanks to this dual nature, eToro today is one of the most used brokers in the world.

The merit of this primacy is also due to the many tools made available to the investor. An example is Copy Trading thanks to which it is possible to copy the best traders. An additional advantage is the fact that this feature can also be tested in demo mode.

Analyzing the list of cryptocurrencies available on eToro (here the official website), Binance USD does not appear. Do not worry because eToro allows you to buy Binance Coin, the native crypto of the exchange.

Buying BUSD is convenient? Final opinions

Binance USD is the stablecoin designed by Binance. This simple definition is enough to be sure that BUSD will not be an appearance in the dynamic cryptocurrency market. As some analysts have commented, BUSD’s strength comes from its reference to Binance. The future of this stablecoin, therefore, is not in question.

The fact that BUSD is one of the three stable coins authorized by the American authorities is a further strength. On the other hand, there are low valuations and the fact that, as a stablecoin, price swings are contained. As we said earlier, if you are looking for a more dicamic digital asset, you can bet on Binance Coin. If, on the other hand, the goal is to find a reliable stablecoin, then buy BUSD it is certainly beneficial.

