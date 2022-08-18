California: the mega-flood that threatens the state and will be the most expensive natural disaster in history | Climate Change | United States | USA | USA | Climate | WORLD

According to Univisión, the publication is part of a study that seeks to alert the authorities California about another possible threat, another Big One, as the earthquake that is expected to hit that state is called and that will be caused by the San Andreas Fault.

According to experts, the mega flood It could cause some 10 million people to be displaced from their homes and generate billions in infrastructure losses.

How strong would be the phenomenon that causes the mega flood? According to scientists, the disaster will be the consequence of storms that could discharge up to 3,200 liters of water per square meter in some areas of the state over 30 days.

Human-caused climate change is greatly increasing the chances of this superflood happening, research says.

CNN reported that Daniel Swain, a UCLA climate scientist and researcher who participated in the study, describes a mega flood as “a very serious flood in a wide region that has the potential to cause catastrophic impacts on society in the affected areas.” He adds that a mega-flood is similar to the 1,000-year flash floods seen this summer in Saint Louis and Kentucky. But the one waiting for California it involves a much wider area.

“These massive floods, which according to experts would turn the California lowlands into a vast inland sea, could have occurred before once in a lifetime in the state. But experts say the climate change It is increasing the probability of these catastrophic disasters, causing them to occur more like every 25 or 50 years.

“The area with the greatest destruction would be the Central Valley of California, including Sacramento” Science Advances Study

For the study, new weather models and forecast climate scenarios to look at two scenarios: what a storm system would look like today and later in the century. What they found was that due to the climate changea flood similar in scale to that of 1861-1862 is twice as likely to occur today.

What could happen if the weather conditions listed in the study occur? The researchers found that the storms could generate up to 400% more water circulating in the Sierra Nevada mountains than there is now.

According to Telemundo News, major interstate highways would be closed for months and some urban centers, including Stockton, Fresno and parts of Los Angeles, would be submerged under water. The disaster would be the largest recorded in world history.

The study found a greater chance of large amounts of rain falling in less time, due to increased intensity of storms, creating the threat of debris flows and landslides, especially in mountainous areas that were left without vegetation from recent forest fires. “There is more rain overall, with higher intensity per hour and stronger winds,” Swain said.

With every degree the Earth warms, the risk of a “megaflood” increases, the research indicates.

the background

Univision reminds that California it has already been hit by major floods in the past. The last mega-flood of 1861-1862 killed thousands of people and caused massive destruction.

It adds that the phenomenon was characterized by sequences of winter storms that lasted weeks, produced widespread catastrophic flooding across virtually all of California’s lowlands, “transforming the interior Sacramento and San Joaquin valleys into a temporary inland sea” and flooding “much of the now densely populated coastal plain in present-day Los Angeles and Orange counties.”

Sacramento, the new state capital at the time of the tragedy, was under three meters of water and littered with debris for months, according to the study.

The catastrophe began in December 1861, when almost 4.5 meters of snow fell in the Sierra Nevada. The rains raged for 43 days, pouring water down the slopes of the mountains and into the valleys, reports CNN.

Some 4,000 people lost their lives, a third of the state’s property was destroyed, a quarter of California’s livestock population drowned or starved, and one in eight homes was a total loss to flood waters.

In addition, a quarter of the Californian economy was devastated, which caused the bankruptcy of the entire state, recalls the United States press.

Swain warns that a mega flood like this will happen again, but it will be worse and more frequent.

“We found that climate change has already increased the risk of a mega-flood in California, but that future climate warming will likely cause the risk to increase even more,” the study warns.

Many of today’s large cities, with millions of people, are built directly on old flood deposits, Swain added, putting many more people at risk.

In 1862, about 500,000 people lived in California. Now, the state’s population exceeds 39 million.