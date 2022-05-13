Calling a man ‘bald’ is sexual harassment, court rules

Discriminating against a man for being bald amounts to sexual harassment, a court has ruled.

The verdict came from a court considering the sacking of Tony Finn from the Yorkshire-based British Bung Company, which makes items used by the brewing industry.

It was prepared by a panel of three men, who referenced their own baldness in the report.

Mr Finn was made redundant in May 2021 from the company where he had worked with an “clean record”.

What was said in court?

In a statement to the court heard in Sheffield over six days in February and April, Mr Finn said: ‘I was working on a machine which I had to cover and wait for a professional repair. The covers have been removed, and that’s it. obvious that Jamie King had done it.

“When I told him about it, he started calling me a bald old god and threatened to parry me. Fearing for my personal safety, I retreated to the office next door to Ady Hudson, the supervisor. Jamie continued his tirade of threats and abuse at the office door. This was observed by Ady.

The report says Mr King admitted calling Mr Finn ‘bald’ and threatening to ‘knock him out’.

Mr Finn then refused to return to work “due to circumstances of danger which he believed to be reasonably serious and imminent”.

He wrote a statement to his employer on paper with the West Yorkshire Police Chief on it, as his son was a police officer. The company then accused him of trying to intimidate them and fired him.

What does the verdict say?

The panel’s verdict states: “In our opinion, there is a connection between the word ‘bald’ on the one hand and the protected sex characteristic on the other.

“Miss Churchhouse was right in asserting that both women and men can be bald. However, as all three members of the court will attest, male pattern baldness is far more common than female pattern baldness. We believe it is intrinsically linked to the sex.

The verdict also related to an earlier case in which a woman was discriminated against by sex when a comment was made to her about the size of her breasts.

He continued: “You would think that such a remark was intrinsically linked to sex. However, a similar remark can be made about men with gynecomastia.

“Following Miss Churchhouse’s analysis, therefore, a sexual harassment complaint filed today by a person in position as a plaintiff in the in situ case would fail on the grounds that it is possible that men with the condition may do the subject of the same remark (just as bald women may be subjected to comments such as Mr. King’s), although far more women than men will be subjected to such harassing treatment.

The panel will convene to decide on Mr Finn’s compensation after he won his case for wrongful dismissal, wrongful dismissal and sexual harassment.