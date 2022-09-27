Cameron Diaz confessed to having urinated in a pool and sparked a debate on the Internet

Cameron Diaz reignited an old debate after revealing to her friend Drew Barrymore that she has peed in a pool.

the star of Charlie’s Angels made the confession during his participation in The Drew Barrymore Show earlier this week. The longtime friends took a ride in a car, which Barrymore dubbed the “Drewber.” [un juego de palabras con Uber y Drew]as Diaz answered questions that her sister-in-law, Nicole Richie, had previously recorded.

Asked by Richie if he had ever peed in a pool, Diaz laughed before telling Barrymore, “Of course I’ve peed in a pool.”

“How funny that Nicole asked that question,” he said.

Diaz went on to defend her response, adding, “When I’m alone in my pool and it’s constantly being filtered, also with chemicals…it’s my pool!”

The talk show host turned to her friend and said, “I want us to talk about bodily fluids for the rest of our lives.”

On social media, Diaz’s recent confession sparked much debate about questionable pool activity when AND! News He shared it in an Instagram post.

“Who has not done it?” one person asked.

“I… don’t swim in public pools for that very reason,” someone else replied.

“Seriously, who doesn’t,” said one person, while another user commented, “I wish everyone would accept that this is not right.”

“The rest of the people too, if they say they haven’t, they ARE lying,” one Instagram user wrote.

Another person used the moment to praise Diaz for her honest response, commenting, “I love her, she tells it like it is.”

Cameron Diaz, 50, and Nicole Richie, 41, are married to twin brothers Benji Madden and Joel Madden, respectively. For his part, Diaz has maintained a long friendship with his co-star of charlie’s angels, Drew Barrymore, since starring in the 2000 cult action flick.

In July, Barrymore explained to PEOPLE that her “best friend” Diaz has been giving her the same advice for years.

“I promised my best friend, Cameron Diaz, that I would become the person she had been pushing me to be all my life: be environmentally conscious, conscientious, and live a certain lifestyle that is sustainable.” he told the publication.

“She’s been telling me since the ’90s,” added the actress from scream. “As soon as I started living that way and really committed, [vi] the world differently and made me put it all into practice and action.”

Barrymore went on to say how the star of Something About Mary confronted her every time her habits weren’t respectful of the environment: “Cameron literally told me: ‘Don’t let the water run when you brush your teeth anymore! Do not do it!’ And she always felt like she was a big sister supporting me.”