Cameron Diaz’s light jeans today GREASED

We made her the new lifestyle queen of Instagram, after his announced (temporary?) retirement from the scene. Farewell to the fatalona roles, welcome Cameron Diaz today champion of natural beauty, zero retouching, no make up that makes the skin shine with healthy happiness. Cameron Diaz in light jeans torn, black and yellow animalier sweater, scarf with nuances in contrast with the memorable blond hair tied in a comfy ponytail, is more than ever the portrait of normality. Maybe even a little (re) searched after so many years on the red carpets, in the newspapers, on the sets. What happened to Cameron Diaz it is easy to say: he enjoys a normal life. There is little for the Sophists to do. She goes shopping at the supermarket with the casual Friday uniform, skinny jeans in that perfect tone of tautological blue, denim. very little appears (the profile Instagram Cameron Diaz is still in 2016, just to accept). Cameron Diaz’s light jeans come on frayed cut strategic at knee height and (re) finished by a very soft black boot = manifesto of absolute freedom.

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Loading... Advertisements

Same Cameron Diaz jeans that we would all carry in our routine, which we all dream of wearing as a refuge, of full-blown comfort. Cameron Diaz today is the champion of those who are quietly living their lives away from the stress of the Hollywood circuits. Friends are always there, but instead of attending parties and cocktails it is better to see them out for lunch, in total informality. Cameron Diaz children she has none, she has never wanted them and she has always preferred to enjoy the grandchildren born of her sister. With her husband Benji Madden Cameron Diaz chose peace, the laidback definitive. He, a musician with Good Charlotte, could go on tour in 2019 with the band; Cameron does not necessarily follow him, even if the two have always chosen the very low public profile. The photographer Cameron Diaz Benji Madden was celebrated 5 years ago in great secrecy and since then the unforgotten former actress of Everyone’s crazy about Mary and ex Charlie’s Angels alongside Lucy Liu and her longtime friend Drew Barrymore, she decided to say enough to the cinema. In search of herself, apart from having lent her voice to Fiona, the ogre princess wife of Shrek. But Cameron Diaz fashion jeans 2019 do not deceive: it is very likely that her cinematic silence will end in the Shrek reboot. Although, of course, only verbally.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io