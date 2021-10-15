Camila Cabello and Bastille join Rock in Rio 2022 Poster

Poetry And pastel Join the English band on September 10th next year bad gameWhich from London confirmed this Thursday a tour in Latin America for next year which will include the prestigious Rio de Janeiro Festival.

British singer-songwriter Dua Lipa He will be the lead artist for 9/11 and responsible for closing the curtain on the event.

The 26-year-old British singer joins The Rock in Rio 2022 lineup, which will be led by the American Demi LovatoCanadian Justin beiber And the British band iron maiden.

bands mjdth And Dream theater, rap singer Post Malone and the singer Jason Derulo, All Americans, other names confirmed for the next edition of the event, which will also see Sepultura and singers as protagonists. Yvette Sangalo NS IZAAmong the Brazilian artists.

Loading... Advertisements

alternative scenario

As for the alternative “Sunset” scenario, the British confirmed Juice stone And Corinne Bailey Ray, the Americans Central and Eastern Europe The greens And Missy Gray And the Brazilians casa dodaAnd Ludmila and “Drag Queen” Gloria Grove.

The eighth edition of Rock in Rio was originally supposed to take place in Rio de Janeiro in September and October of this year, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone it for a year.

The musical event includes seven evenings of concerts on 2, 3, 4, 8, 9, 10 and 11 September 2022 in the so-called “City of Rock” that the organizers will present again in the “A Wonderful City” Olympic Park.

The 2022 edition will be the 21st edition of the festival in its history and the eighth in Rio de Janeiro, where it was born in 1985.