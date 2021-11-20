Camila Cabello, love at the end of the line with Shawn Mendes: “It’s over”

“Hi guys, we decided to ask end to ours relation, but the love we feel for each other as people is stronger now than ever. ” Like this, Camila Cabello announce on Instagram there End of Relationship with Shawn Mendes.

Read also – Giulia De Lellis, the father is missing? The social answer

«We started our story as best friends and now we will continue to be bff (Best Friends Forever ed). We have both always appreciated your support from the very beginning and will continue to do so. Camila and Shawn »continues in the post.

The two artists had been together since two yearsie the media often talked about upcoming wedding, but it won’t. This revelation comes after a love post recently that the singer dedicated to her boyfriend, now an ex. “I learned a lot about love with this guy – reads the post -. It’s not just the happy moments and blessed that you see in the photos and videos with him. When you have a relation with someone, it seems that the person who is with you is a kind of mirror that shows you for who you are. I have to constantly face my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my limitations, my beliefs about life and about myself. Sometimes it’s not as simple as it sounds. Sometimes is complicated, uncomfortable and ugly. But there is nothing like attraction, the force that is love, being the light in the dark, being the gravitational attraction which gives you the relentless strength to be more brave, wiser and better than you were yesterday ».

Last updated: Saturday 20 November 2021, 15:52



© REPRODUCTION RESERVED