Camila Cabello said she was super nervous about her first date with Shawn Mendes

10 September 2021




The first date makes everyone tremble, especially if it’s with your crush: Camila Cabello is no exception!

The 24-year-old singer and actress said she had to look for ways to calm her nerves before dating Shawn Mendes.

I swear that before Shawn and me first date I was so nervous that I had to drink two shots of tequila and sing Defying Gravity“he anticipated during an episode of Carpool Karaoke with the co-stars of Cinderella Billy Porter And Idina Menzel. Defying Gravity is a piece by Idina, who plays the stepmother in the film.

Then she went into the details, giving the picture of the situation: “At that point Shawn and me we had been talking for a couple of weeks, things like, ‘I’m so excited to see you’ and ‘I can’t wait to kiss you.’ So so, you understand what I mean“.

Obviously there were a lot of expectations before the first date, I was wondering: ‘oh my god, I have to kiss him when I see him, I don’t know …’. We had done the duet together, we were friends and we weren’t together“.

So he’s on his way and I’m so nervous, I can’t do it! My dad is there too and I tell him: ‘Pour me two shots of tequila’. And then I sang Defying Gravity“.

With hindsight we can say that it worked: the Shawmila celebrated their second anniversary of love last July and very close to when both will perform at MTV VMA 2021!

THE #VMAs are held on September 12 in New York: go here to find out more and discover the other performers!

