Captain America 4 would announce project of Sharon Carter

The long-awaited event is drawing near San Diego Comic-Con is only a week away, this event that promises to bring many surprises to the geek culture, where one of the most anticipated panels is that of Marvel Studios, which is expected to describe some important revelations for the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so that fans of the franchise have been speculating about what this year’s reveals will be.

And one of the new publicity flyers for the event definitely adds to the mystery, since in it we can see that it shows sam wilson / Captain America (Anthony Mackie) with Sharon Carter (Emily Van Camp), who is dressed in her iconic white suit from the comics, so Cloverfield Paradox director Julius Onah is reportedly set to helm Captain America 4, and fans have begun to wonder. if this banner confirms that some kind of announcement about the film will be presented during the panel.

You see, so far the plot plans of captain america 4especially given the amount of time that has passed since Sam first suits up as Cap in the series finale The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but even so, those involved with the production have indicated that he will feature a solo story. .

Well, they plan that their movie will be different from those of Sam’s predecessor, steve rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans), there has also been speculation that Evans will reprise his role in Captain America 4, but at this time it is unclear if that will be the case:

“I believe that [Sam] It’s not Steve Rogers and I think that’s a good thing.”Marvel Vice President of Production and Development Nate Moore previously said. “Because to me, this new Cap is Rocky. He’s going to be the underdog in any situation. He’s not a super soldier. He’s not a hundred years old. He doesn’t have the Avengers. What about this guy publicly announcing something like, without the support, ‘I’m the new Captain America.’”

“What happens next? I think he’s fascinating because he’s a boy. He is a boy with wings and a shield, but he is a boy. So, we’re going to put him to the test and make him earn it, and see what happens. when he’s outweight, outmatched, outmatched in everything. What makes someone Captain America? I’m going to argue that he’s not being a super soldier. And I think we’re going to prove it with Mackie and Sam Wilson.”