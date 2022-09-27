Cara Delevingne’s friends think she needs to check into rehab immediately

Photo credit: ANGELA WEISS – Getty Images

The hectic life of Hollywood has ended up taking its toll on Cara Delevingne, who is going through a difficult stage due to his health problems. The actress and model set off alarms among her fans after the publication of some photos at the Los Angeles airport in which she behaves strangely and looks quite deteriorated.

Sources close to Cara’s environment have told TMZ that the actress has been dealing with her mental health problems for some time, but now things have gone further and her friends they believe he also needs rehabilitation. They reveal that Margot Robbie and other friends of the British advocate that she start immediately in a program that includes psychological therapy and also treatment for substance abuse. According to the same medium, Cara is not opposed to receiving treatment, but she is giving them long and her problems are getting worse.

We already imagined that things were very serious after seeing Margot Robbie leaving her friend’s apartment crying, with whom she was on vacation in Formentera this summer. On the day of Margot’s visit, Cara was supposed to be at an event at New York Fashion Week, where she was going to present her new clothing collection designed in honor of the late Karl Lagerfeld, but she never showed up.

The fact that the British actress did not attend the emmy awards Along with his companions from ‘Only murders in the building’ he only increased the concern among his fans, who hope (we hope) that he will recover very soon.