Cardano Skating: poker of Italian titles and 2nd place of the company

CARDANO TO THE FIELD – The Cardano Skating makes a great impression Italian sprint-mass start championships. On the 400 meters of the frozen ring Ice Rink of Baselga di Pinéthe company of president Andrea Bordignon snatches 4 absolute titles and ranks 2nd in the special ranking for companies.

Four Italian titles for Cardano Skatig athletes

On the track where the new Olympic medalists Francesca Lollobrigida and Davide Ghiotto continues the fantastic experience of Cardano Skating in speed skating on ice. To conquer the titles of Italian sprint champion are Giorgia Aiello (junior B), Cecilia Zanella (junior C) e Edward Abis (junior D), with Giorgia Aiello which also gives an encore in the mass-start for the junior B category. A confirmation for the four skaters with the black-orange body, who replicate the highest step of the podium after the tricolor allround event.

Other medals and prestigious placements

The silver medals of Aurora Aiello (junior D) and di Cecilia Zanella (junior C). Among the junior C the podium was touched by Tecla Fiorile (in the photo at the head of his group), which closes with an excellent fourth position in the standings.

Second place in the ranking of companies

In the general classification of companies the Cardano Skating is placed in second place, immediately behind the Pinè Skaters Club. Contributing to the overall result were not only the individual absolute titles and the two silver medals, but also the points won thanks to the excellent performances of the entire team made up of Ginevra Amicone, Lara Gattamorta, Giorgia Pirotta, Chiara Sinisi, Samuele Abis , Martina Cinelli, Tecla Fiorile, Federico Salatti, Gaia Avogaro, Angelo Cognetto, Lisa Gattamorta and Anita Venturino.

Victory by Gabriele Galli

Satisfactory weekend on the ice even for senior athletes, with Gabriele Galli who wins the 1,500 meters at the Frillensee Cup disputed a Inzell.

The satisfaction of the technicians

Coach Maurizio Alessi is proud of his junior team which, with 16 athletes at the start, led by Marcelo Donadiobrings to Cardano al Campo many successes, numerous placings and a team spirit that has always distinguished the Cardano Skating.

