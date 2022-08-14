Cardi B uses boiled onions to wash her hair: details on her homemade hack for healthy growth

ads

Home trick! Cardi B takes pride in her long locks thanks to a never-before-seen shampoo process.

“My last 2 washes, I boiled onions and used the water to wash my hair. the “Bodak Yellow” singer, 29, wrote via Instagram on Friday, Aug. 12, alongside a photo of her long natural hair. “I used to do this 6 years ago when I started my healthy hair growth journey. »

She added, “I quit because I got really lazy. It is odorless and I notice that it gives shine to my hair.

The New York native’s social media followers were quickly amazed that the vegetable water could help her hair grow without a strong aroma. « Dominican Remedies “An Instagram user replied.

The rap star isn’t the only one washing her hair with onions. In fact, Illuminate Labs Dr Andrea Paul told MarthaStewart.com in March that applying onion juice to the scalp is good for treating hair loss due to amino acids, which help restore hair follicles. She added: “For convenience, it probably makes sense to apply the treatment before showers, as it will be quite pungent. »

While Cardi – who shares daughter Kulture, 4, and son Wave, 11 months, with her husband Gap — didn’t go into more detail about her hair-care routine, she’s already been candid about her must-have beauty products.

“Would you shower at my house? she previously captioned an August 2021 photo of her bathroom via Twitter, showing jars of Vaseline, Dove body wash, Degree deodorant, Dr. Teals scrubs and Lubriderm lotion.

The scammers the actress continued at the time, “I love exfoliating the south with [the St. Ives Apricot scrub] after my shave. I can’t use laser or wax until I give birth [with baby No. 2] so I like to exfoliate right after shaving. Body scrubs are good for the legs and body, but I think they’re too greasy for the bikini line.

Cardi has also frequently made headlines over the years because of her changing hairstyles and wigs, but her natural look has remained one of her favorites.

“OK guys, so that’s really how my hair is,” Cardi said in an Instagram Story video from June 2020. “My hair gets like this when you blow dry it and then two days later , they look puffy like that. Even when you braid it.

The “WAP” singer told her fans on social media that she calls her hair “straight,” which is different from Kulture and her “little coils” of curls.

“All the good things you put in your body, you gotta put in your hair,” she added in the clip, noting that she swears by a DIY hair mask using avocado, raw eggs, mayonnaise and more. “You’re not going to put soda in your hair because soda isn’t good for your body. »

She continued, “This treatment is really good for curl patterns. I don’t really have a curl pattern, but my baby does.

