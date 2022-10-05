Carmen Salinas celebrates her birthday and on social networks they remember her with her best memes

In December of last year, users of social networks lamented the death of Carmen Salinas, who passed away after being hospitalized for a stroke that led her to be today. On a day like today, the actress from Entre ficheras walks the devil and this is how they celebrated it on social networks.

In memes, the theater, film and television actress, shown giving singular advices using quite colloquial language.

In fact, Carmen Salinas shared in an interview that she was a fan of the memes that were made to her on social networks, that is why we share some with you to remember the first actress.

The memes! The güercos bring me in check with that, but I love it! I even meet them and they tell me to make such a sign or such an expression, and I do everything with pleasure, I have a lot of fun, “the actress told a newspaper.

Rest in peace, Doña Carmen Salinas, patron saint of entertainment reporters and queen of memes. We will always carry you in our hearts. And as you yourself said: pic.twitter.com/QNULRtjRXF – El Güero (@KiqueMarkPlus) December 10, 2021

I will always remember you with this Carmen Salinas meme 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Ge3UrbftS1 — mich ✯ (@mxichx) December 10, 2021

Who was Carmen Salinas?

Carmen Salinas Lozano was born in Torreón, Coahuila on October 5, 1939.

Since childhood, her charisma brought her closer to television. Her first role was that of La corcholata and from there she fell in love with acting.

The actress began in 1953 doing imitations and then decided to jump to the theater in the play Cada que su vida.

National and international cinema

Carmen appeared in several file films such as Bellas de noche, La pulquería and Las affectionadas, however, she also jumped to international cinema with some participations in successful films, such as Man on fire with Denzel Washington and Dakota Fanning and The same moon with Kate del Castle.

Adventurer, her successful work

In 1997 he was encouraged to produce the successful musical play Aventurera, which remained on the billboard for years and starred great actresses, such as Edith González, Itatí Cantoral, Adriana Fonseca, Paty Navidad, Maribel Guardi, Ninel Conde and even Niurka.

Personal life of Carmen Salinas

Although she never liked to talk much about her private life, Carmen married the composer Pedro Plascencia, with whom she had two children, Pedro and Eugenia.

Unfortunately, her marriage ended in divorce and she suffered the tragic death of her son, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 37.