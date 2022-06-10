Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo: all about their love story

Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo. Photo: Fernando Rivera

The year 2022 has been the year of separations and rumors about the breakup of different couples at a national and international level, who are protagonists of entertainment… and one of the couples that has been immersed in the midst of assumptions and noises about their situation sentimental is Carmen Villalobos and Sebastian Caicedo.

(We recommend: Shakira and Piqué, without a happy ending)

This Colombian couple who have been together for more than 10 years and thanks to their starring roles in series and novels such as “Until silver separates us”, “Without breasts there is no paradise” and “The Lord of the skies” have positioned themselves as one of the most relevant couples in the world of entertainment in Latin America, have questioned their soap opera love, because according to the couple’s followers, these two actors would no longer be together.

Official Trailer | Until Money Drives Us Apart (Until Money Drives Us Apart) | Telemundo

But before delving into the subject of their alleged breakup, we will take a look at their love story.

How did the romance between Carmen Villaobos and Sebastián Caicedo begin?

The love story of Colombian actors Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo began during the recording of the soap opera “No one is eternal in the world”, a production that was broadcast in 2007 and 2008; in which they shared a recording set and where the love that was consummated in marriage was born, years later.

(Also read: Britney Spears will marry this Thursday in an intimate wedding)

There, despite being only co-workers, the couple’s first emotional bond was created. However, it was not until after finishing the recordings of “Sin senos si hay paradise” where the couple of actors met again and after the irresistible chemistry and after starring in the soap opera “Children rich, poor parents”, in 2009 , their relationship was confirmed.

Sin Senos Sí Hay Paraíso is coming! | Telemundo International

From that moment, the couple was considered one of the most stable in the Colombian show business and formed a home that has not given birth to any children so far, but that enjoys the best of living with their better half.

So that you too can enjoy a life as a couple with everything you need, you can find promotional brands at Discounts The Spectator.

Small details of the wedding of Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo

Their official engagement was in 2018, when Sebastián, through a phone call he asked Carmen Villalobos to be his wifeand, although there are no images of the actress after hearing the news, her happy and surprised voice is heard.

It was not until 2019 that the couple of actors made their union for life official in front of the beaches of Cartagena, and it was there that the Colombians, together with their entire family, performed the religious union ceremony, which both they and their fans expected. to formalize in front of the altar, their life together.

If you are also beginning to build a future with your partner in The Spectator Discounts You find everything you need for the home.

So what happened? Carmen and Sebastián separated?

Rumors about their possible separation have gone around many times and due to the infrequent appearance of Sebastián Caicedo on Carmen Villalobos’s social networks and vice versa, the couple’s followers affirmed that it could be a separation.

(We recommend: Pam Sashaa and Michelle González: the guides of “Voces para todes”)

Although much has been said about the subject and many people claim that they even signed divorce papers, the couple has not made an official announcement and that it is simply a separation due to work issues of each one. But Sebastián Caicedo’s recent publication on his Instagram has left much more speculation on the subject.

The real novel starring Carmen Villalobos and Sebastián Caicedo will have many more chapters.