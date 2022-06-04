Carmen Villalobos models and feels like a ‘Bichota’ like Karol G

carmen villalobos He walked out of his trailer modeling, turning around and on his way while sporting a white jacket over a black suit and over-the-knee boots of the same color. In the middle of the parade and a laugh, an iconic phrase that Karol G said in one of his concerts sounded in the video.

“The makinon is not the car, it is the ‘Bichota’ that drives it”, expresses the voice that was added to the audiovisual of the Colombian actress and current protagonist of ‘Until silver separates us’.

And so my Friday starts. The makinón is not the car, it is the bug that drives it. Raise your hand those who feel bichota ”, wrote Villalobos to accompany this fun clip that has already garnered more than 450,000 likes and also has more than 2,200 comments.

Carmen Villalobos regularly posts videos to her Instagram account. The Colombian actress shares with her followers moments in which she dances and enjoys viral trends, just as she recently did with a song by “El Alfa”, whose choreography has become popular on social networks. For this video, the Colombian wore an orange top, black pants and a cap of the same color while moving her waist to the rhythm of the popular song by the Dominican interpreter.

Previously, He showed himself with a slightly more sporty outfit, a red top with long sleeves, black sports pants and a jacket tied at the waist to dance the song “Pa Acá” by Darho and Dego. In this video, the Colombian had her lips painted red and almost at the end she bit them.

He also recently shared this thought with his followers, while showing part of a photo session: “Give yourself this day. Forget yesterday’s problems, don’t think about tomorrow’s plans and try to be happy just for today! This has been my thought for a few months now. One day at a time”.

Keep reading: Carmen Villalobos moves the rear wearing tight pants

Carmen Villalobos dazzles with her waist movement and bites her red lips

Carmen Villalobos dazzles with her waist movement and bites her red lips