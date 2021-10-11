“Cars also audition for movies”

Vin Diesel revealed that even the cars seen in the Fast & Furious were auditioned before the films

Vin Diesel revealed that it’s not just the cast who have to audition for the Fast & Furious. Diesel, who has played the leader Dominic Toretto since the first film in the saga, has been joined on the set by numerous actors, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and the late Paul Walker. The films are very popular with the public and always guarantee large box office receipts. Waiting to find out how the ninth episode of Fast & Furious will be received, due out on June 25, 2021, the American actor told Uproxx auditions that even the cars we see in movies have to undergo before they appear on the big screen.

Since the cars are representative of the characters and their identities within the story at a given time, those choices must be perfect. Diesel says this is a staple of the franchise’s production. “Part of the Fast process is that we have always tested our cars. Cars have truly been such a significant part and representation of our characters, that there is a casting process dedicated to them. Choose the exact vehicle for the mood the character is in, or the journey the character is going through“.

This specificity is not lost even among the fans. Entire theories and insights from fans have been developed based on the characters’ cars and how those cars are retired and then put back into service. The films of Fast & Furious they are known for their incredibly expensive luxury cars. The most expensive car used in the franchise to date was a $ 3.4 million 2013 Lykan Hypersport, which appeared in the seventh film. The car in question is not only expensive but exclusive, as only seven were produced.