News

“Cars also audition for movies”

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Vin Diesel revealed that even the cars seen in the Fast & Furious were auditioned before the films

Vin Diesel revealed that it’s not just the cast who have to audition for the Fast & Furious. Diesel, who has played the leader Dominic Toretto since the first film in the saga, has been joined on the set by numerous actors, including Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson and the late Paul Walker. The films are very popular with the public and always guarantee large box office receipts. Waiting to find out how the ninth episode of Fast & Furious will be received, due out on June 25, 2021, the American actor told Uproxx auditions that even the cars we see in movies have to undergo before they appear on the big screen.

Read also – FF9 it will shed light on Toretto’s past

Since the cars are representative of the characters and their identities within the story at a given time, those choices must be perfect. Diesel says this is a staple of the franchise’s production. “Part of the Fast process is that we have always tested our cars. Cars have truly been such a significant part and representation of our characters, that there is a casting process dedicated to them. Choose the exact vehicle for the mood the character is in, or the journey the character is going through“.

Loading...
Advertisements

This specificity is not lost even among the fans. Entire theories and insights from fans have been developed based on the characters’ cars and how those cars are retired and then put back into service. The films of Fast & Furious they are known for their incredibly expensive luxury cars. The most expensive car used in the franchise to date was a $ 3.4 million 2013 Lykan Hypersport, which appeared in the seventh film. The car in question is not only expensive but exclusive, as only seven were produced.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
News

Don’t look for a Netflix clip: DiCaprio, Lawrence, Streep, Hill
637
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
505
News

Cinema, all films out in October
415
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
354
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
340
News

Kylie Jenner posts cute photos of new dog Kevin: ‘My Boy’ 2021: Planet Witch
317
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
283
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
267
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top