casting of Léa Seydoux as Lady Margot

Dunes: Part IIthe second part of the adaptation of the novel by Frank Herbertdoes not stop expanding its cast. After confirming the appearance of Austin Butler, Florence Pugh and Christopher Walkenit has been announced the incorporation of the french Lea Seydoux. If the first installment already had a repertoire of great stars, without a doubt the next one will not be left behind.

Deadline has announced that the French actress, Lea Seydoux, It’s in talks to join those already confirmed Timotheé Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Zendaya, Javier Bardem and Josh Brolinwho will repeat their previous roles, and Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Austin Butlerwhich are the latest and greatest recent additions to the cast. Seydoux comes from succeeding cannes festivalfor example, with Crimes of the Future Y One Fine Morning. In addition, we were able to see it recently in the latest installment of james-bond, No Time To Diewhere he played madeleine swann, Bond’s love interest. On the other hand, her appearance in films by the director wes andersonWhat The French Chronicle Y The Grand Budapest Hotelamong other great projects.

The paper of Lady Margot in dunes It begins at the beginning of the novel. And it is that she warns a Lady Jessicainterpreted by rebecca fergusonregarding the disastrous treason that will follow the exchange of Arrakis; the relay of dune power of the harkonnen to the Atreides. If you haven’t read the book, this probably won’t sound familiar to you at all, since it’s a detail that Villeneuve not included in the movie. However, Lady Margot Fenring is a member of the Bene Gesserit who becomes important in this second part of the story. Apart from her, it also highlights her husbandthe Earl Fenring, no actor to play him for the time being, and Feyd-Rauthawhich we will see interpreted by austin butler.

Austin Butler, Christopher Walken and Florence Pugh

Dunes: Part IInow also with Lea Seydouxwill be released in theaters on October 20, 2023. The filming it will start shortly; specifically, the July 18, 2022. Few are the papers left to coverbut we have no doubt that they will comply with all the expectations watching the cast of excellence what is giving us Villeneuveone more time.