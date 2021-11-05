Catholic, guilty. Pell: “Ratzinger wrote me that I would pay”

On page 149 of his book Diary of a captivity, in which he recounts his 404 days spent in prison as an innocent, Cardinal George Pell writes: «A mysterious photocopy of a letter from the Vatican has also arrived, without signature. She was very encouraging, she said that “in this difficult moment, all the time, I stayed close to her with my prayers and my spiritual support.” The author says he is sorry for my condemnation, then to my surprise he writes: “You have helped the Catholic Church in Australia to emerge from a destructive liberalism, guiding it again towards the depth and beauty of the Catholic faith … I fear that now you will have to pay also for his unshakable catholicity, but in this way he will be very close to the Lord ”. He concluded with the promise of “continuous closeness in prayer”. Who was the anonymous author of that letter that arrived in the Australian prison from San Pietro, was revealed for the first time by Pell himself, presenting yesterday his book: “Now I can give you the indiscretion,” he smiled. “That letter was from Benedict XVI.”

Pell’s fault: being a Catholic cardinal

Escorted and pampered by Senator Paola Binetti, promoter of the event, Cardinal George Pell spoke about his book in the Nassirya Hall of the Senate, in Rome, together with his Italian publisher, David Cantagalli, the prosecutor of the Republic of Avellino Domenico Airoma, and Don Antonello Iapicca, an itinerant missionary in Japan. It was Iapicca himself who cited the “unsigned” letter in which Ratzinger identified Pell’s true guilt: not the sexual abuse, never committed, against minors in the 1970s for which he was accused and convicted and from which he was then acquitted; but his “unshakable catholicity” with which he helped the Australian Church “to emerge from a destructive liberalism”.

“A brave and honest man, he gave a clear and sincere testimony of faith by resisting injustice with a strength like that of martyrs,” Cantagalli said. Pell “He was not treated as presumed innocent, but as presumed guilty,” said prosecutor Airoma. The Australian cardinal is “guilty not of having committed a fact that he did not commit, but he is guilty for what he is and was: a cardinal precisely, an apical figure of the Catholic Church, the representative of a morality, with the aggravating circumstance of be seen as a conservative “. It is his story that condemns him in the eyes of the world, says the magistrate. ‘What was the function of this process? Not to ascertain a fact and a responsibility, but to sanction a way of being and thinking. It had a moralizing function, of cultural reparation “against the Church. His accusers, however, did not come to terms “with his fighting spirit and his faith. In the dock there was not only Pell: there was the Church, what remains of a great idea of ​​civilization. In his book, the cardinal writes: “Many of us aspire to a peaceful life, some fail to achieve it, but each one must choose which side to take. We cannot avoid fighting ”. He fought. And won ».

Isolation alongside terrorists and murderers

“I didn’t plan to write this diary,” said the 80-year-old former archbishop of Melbourne and Sydney, a past as a football player and a still imposing physique accompanied by a serious and profound look. “I never thought I’d go to jail. I knew how it had gone, no witnesses had provided corroborating evidence, my accuser changed his version twenty-four times: I knew I could not be convicted ». Instead, the sentence came, and with it 404 days of imprisonment, a unicum for a pastor of the Church in a Western democracy.

Long days spent in isolation, “a cell of 7-8 meters by two, with a window without transparent glass from which the sunlight penetrated filtered”. In his wing there were eleven other inmates in solitary confinement, whose “I heard all day the utterances full of anguish and anger.” Some were murderers, others terrorists. “I wanted to help them, I didn’t know how. I could not celebrate Mass, but the chaplain came to see me every week: we prayed together, he supported me in prayer ».

Four thousand letters from all over the world

Faith was critical to surviving, Pell says repeatedly. Who tells how he forced himself to write every day «after the last meal we were served, at 3.30 pm. My purpose was to give an accurate account of the humble regularity of life in prison. The authorities were lenient and let me keep the breviary from day one. Reading it, I tried to make sense of the sufferings of good people. My lawyer, an atheist Jew, often spoke to me about Job, and I replied that I hoped to end up like him, to return in peace after the tribulations ». Job complained to God and to God, Pell points out, who reiterates that he understood the need for prayer.

“In the beginning I used to say prayers of my own composition. Over time I realized that I was in danger of falling into banality and repetition. Then I prayed with the breviary and with the prayers sent to me by those who wrote to me in prison ». Pell received four thousand letters from all over the world in just over a year: “I didn’t expect so many, it was a stimulating and uplifting experience.” The book, the first of a series on his judicial ordeal, is divided into three parts: the account of daily life, a second part of spiritual reflections “which I hope will be of help to those in difficulty”, and a third part of «Reflections on contemporary events that I really enjoyed writing». A man who is not afraid to judge everything. “We must not stop saying what we think about the clashes between the tradition of the Church and current events, the chaos that today is inflicted on the West: whoever pushes for secularization is a destroyer”.

A prophecy of what will happen?

In Pell’s volume there are many letters he received, the humiliations suffered in the cell but also the friendship born with many of the prison staff. And above all there is an unshakable faith, «fundamental for my survival. In moments of despair I thought that God gave his only son who suffered and died for us. I know that Justice will prevail, and that everything works for good. This was the foundation of my captivity. I came out even more convinced of the Truth: what the Church has to offer works ».

“The story of Cardinal Pell is a prophecy of what will happen in the next few years,” said Don Iapicca. «Martyrs in a short time, Christians will suffer more and more this latent persecution already underway. But the story of Pell is also a great consolation for all of us: by accepting the cross he defended himself in the appropriate places without ever spending a word of hatred for those who accused him ». Pell “experienced the solitude of Christ on the cross”, echoed Paola Binetti, “and reminds everyone that that cross is not to be excluded in our life”. Thanks be to God, Senator Simone Pillon added in his final greeting, “ultimately history is not guided by evil.”

Pell’s forgiveness to his accuser

No slogan on evil justice – “No system is perfect, not even Australian justice” – no pebble to take off your shoes against those who abandoned him and orchestrated media campaigns against him – “The media are powerful, I know, but I stay in favor of free speech, even if sometimes you pay, as in my case. I also had good defenders in the press. I don’t want any censorship, in democracies freedom of the press is important, and I think it serves to get to the truth “- no disillusionment with a system that in your case has shown all its limits:” I thank the politicians who fight for freedom and in defense of Western civilization. I have always invited my students to get involved in politics. I feel lucky: when I was sentenced many friends stayed close to me, and helped me with the court costs (and part of the proceeds from the sale of the book will go to cover that item, ed). But I think of how many innocent people in prison have no one ».

Has he forgiven his accuser ?, someone from the audience asks him at the end of the meeting. «You decide to forgive, you don’t always feel in favor of this exercise, but you decide. And once you decide, it’s like faith: you have to keep this decision, it’s not enough once. Sometimes I feel angrier, other times not, but forgiveness is a decision of the will ».