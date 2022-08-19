Cause of death of actress Anne Heche revealed

Los Angeles, USA

Actress Anne Heche died from inhalation injury and burns after his ferocious car accident and death was declared an accidentaccording to coroner’s results released Wednesday.

Heche, 53, also had a sternum fracture caused by “blunt trauma,” according to information on the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s website.

was still completing a full Autopsy Report, the coroner’s office said.

The Emmy-winning film and television actor was taken off life support Sunday at a burn center. She was injured when her car jumped a curb and crashed into a house in West Los Angeles on August 5. The car and the house burst into flames. Only Heche was injured.

Heche suffered a “severe anoxic brain injury” caused by lack of oxygen, according to a statement issued last week on behalf of her family and friends.

She was declared brain deadbut was kept on life support until her organs could be donated.

Detectives investigating the crash said narcotics were found in a blood sample taken from Heche. However, the police ended their investigation after she was declared brain dead.

coroner’s office indicated the August 11 as the date of his death.

Heche first rose to fame on the NBC soap opera “Another World” in the late 1980s before becoming one of Hollywood’s most popular stars in the late 1990s. magazines and in big-budget movies alongside actors like Johnny Depp and Harrison Ford.