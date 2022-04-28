Celebrities who fell in love on the big screen: it’s not just Tom and Zendaya – El Sol de Hermosillo

The love sometimes it tends to go beyond the big screen, and that’s how it happened to Tom Holland Y Zendayawho in the middle of the recordings of Spiderman They couldn’t help but fall in love until they became partner.

Although at first they were only good friends, today their relationship is no secret. Like them, there are many other actors who also fell for the charms of their co-workers, do you know them?

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

After starring in the film ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’, Angelina and Brad became one of the most solid couples in the world of Hollywood, they welcomed six children and married in 2014, however, two years later they announced their unfortunate separation.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

The couple met on the set of ‘A dangerous relationship’ in 2003, a year later they were already more than in love and united in commitment; It all ended when Affleck broke off his engagement and began a relationship with actress Jennifer Garner. It was not until last year that the couple resumed their relationship, surprising the entire public.

Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart

The protagonists of the ‘Twilight Saga’ were one of the most admirable couples in all of Hollywood, and although everything seemed to be going in the best way, it was in 2012 when they ended due to an alleged infidelity of Stewart. The end of their relationship meant countless broken hearts on the part of all fans of the vampire saga.

Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp

Both were protagonists of the film ‘The Young Scissorhands’ produced by Tim Burton, their love was so strong and intense that Depp tattooed “Winona forever” on his arm. But, when their relationship ended, the actor changed the tattoo and finally kept the phrase “Wino forever” (drunk forever).

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.

Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr. are one of the few couples in Hollywood that remains together, they met in 1997 during the filming of ‘I know what you did last summer’ but it was not until a year later that they started dating. They have now been married for 20 years and share two children named Charlotte and Rocky.

Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth

Perhaps the most controversial couple on the list is the one made up of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who starred in the movie ‘The Last Song’. The couple broke up and reconciled numerous times and even got married, as expected by many, in June 2019 they both filed for divorce.

Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield

It seems that in the filming of Spider Man, love always wins, because others who fell in love in the middle of this production were Emma Stone and Andrew Garfield. Sadly, the relationship ended in 2015, after it was alleged that they both had different life projects.

