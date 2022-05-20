Celebrities who have appeared in episodes of Grey’s Anatomy and you did not realize

Grey’s Anatomy is the longest-running medical drama in the American premium schedule, with almost 400 episodes broadcast over 18 seasons, the series that began in 2005, has had several actors such as Sandra Oh, Katherine Heigl, Justin Chambers and Patrick Dempsey in its ranks , in regular roles.

But throughout its seasons, there have been participations of great stars of cinema, television and music that have accompanied Ellen Pompeo, the protagonist of the series, in different stories that have brought various topics to the table.

There are so many episodes that you probably don’t remember that celebrities like Demi Lovato have acted in Grey’s Anatomy. Some with guest roles and others with small cameos.

Elizabeth Moss

The Handmaid’s Tale actress played Nina Rogerson, who loses her mother after a risky surgery for a rare bone condition. This happened in the episode My Favorite Mistake, during the third season of the series in 2007.

Sarah Paulson

The star of American Horror Story and Ratched appeared in a flashblack of season 6, playing Ellis Grey, that is, Meredith Grey’s mother in a young version.

Christina Ricci

Actress Christina RiccI embarked on the small screen to appear in episodes 16 and 17 of the second season, where she played Hanna, a paramedic who, in an attempt to stop a patient’s bleeding, places her hand on his wound. Her surprise is that there was an active pump in the patient, if she removed her hand from it, she could explore.

Tessa Thompson

Before being a Marvel superstar, Tessa Thompson appeared on Grey’s Anatomy, in the second season, in episode 26. Here she played Camille Travis, who passes out after having sex after her prom. Unfortunately, she finds out that her ovarian cancer is coming back.

Mandy Moore

The actress and singer Mandy Moore, appeared for four episodes of the sixth season, where she played a woman who has a hard time, who after postponing surgery for six months and decides to travel. Her story ends with a sad ending.

Demi lovato

Singer/actress Demi Lovato had her biggest moment with Disney when she appeared in Season 6 in episode 22. Lovato appeared as Hayley, a girl who was misdiagnosed as having paranoid schizophrenia after discovering she has a paranoid schizophrenia. small hole in her ear that leads her to hurt herself.

abigail breslin

In the third season, the then girl, Abigail Breslin, captivated the audience by giving life to Morgan, a character who fights because he has no sensitivity to pain, so he does not realize the seriousness of his injuries. After receiving a blow to the stomach, she has to be operated on, since she suffers from internal injuries.