Celia Lora radiates beauty in a hammock and very hot | Facebook

Being the daughter of one of the most important rockers in Mexico and also possessing an exuberant beauty and a controversial personality has made Celia Lora be a darling of the public, because she frequently uses her social networks to raise “temperatures” with her tremendous photos, like the most recent one she shared.

Regularly on her Instagram account, Celia Lora shares photos in which we always see her on days of rest and relaxation on some beach in the world, so her collection of two-piece mini suits must be quite considerable. She always enjoying the sun, the sand, the sea and the pool.

This time the beautiful Celia Lorapleased her Instagram followers with a postcard in which she poses lying on a large white hammock and wearing a black mini suit that visibly exposes the great attributes of the Mexican.

From the Riviera Maya, in the state of Quintana Roo, Celia Lora, shared this photograph in which the huge hammock in which she is lying stands out, because its white fabric makes the playmate’s black suit contrast and look even more.

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL CELIA HERE

The suit is a two-piece in a plain print accessorized with a thin bracelet and nothing else. As always, the famous she continues to wear a heart attack figure, since it is evident that she does not know being overweight, because on the contrary, she looks fitter than ever.

“Lie down by my side, under the evil sky @anandecoaldea.mx #quintanaroo #rivieramaya #mexico”, was the message in English that he wrote on his photo.

So before this invitation to accompany her in the hammock, she provoked all kinds of comments from her loyal followers and fans.

“You are spectacularly beautiful, very sensual, sexy and radiantly attractive and very divine, may God keep you always beautiful and give you long life,” wrote a follower. “My love”, “Precious”, “Beautiful”, are other compliments he received.

In two other photos, we see her with the same set of two mini pieces, but this time standing and fully facing the camera, a pose that allowed us to better appreciate the various tattoos that adorn Alex Lora’s daughter, as well as her prominent hips that she adorns with the thin laces of her swimsuit.

“You know that the day destroys the night @anandecoaldea.mx #rivieramaya #quintanaroo #mexico”, he wrote in this other photo.

Once again the exuberant Celia Lora Realizes that she is still super current in the world of social networks, enjoying life in expensive places and above all, that she is still determined to always look good spectacular and leaving everyone with their mouths open.