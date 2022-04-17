Central Bank of Cuba adjusts amount of money that can be withdrawn and entered into the country

The Central Bank of Cuba (BCC) adjusted the maximum amount of money that from now on will be possible to enter or leave the country. More details below.

The highest Cuban banking authority has established a new limit of what each person can import or export from the Island. If until now the authorized figure was $2,000.00, starting this Tuesday it will be $5,000.00.

“Individuals may export and import sums not exceeding five thousand Cuban pesos in cash, checks, bills of exchange, promissory notes or other payment instruments or titles of credit used in international banking practice upon leaving and entering the national territory. ”.

With the signature of the Minister President of the BCC, Marta Sabina Wilson González, it is established that Resolution 79/2022 “enters into force thirty days after its publication in the Official Gazette of the Republic.”

The most recent resolution of the BCC annuls the one of October 15, 2019, which established a maximum limit of $2,000 Cuban pesos.

Other clarifications of the Resolution

The BBC also specified that “the import and export of demonetized pieces and specimens of Cuban pesos with numismatic or patrimonial character, are subject to the specific regulations issued for that purpose.”

In addition, “the entry and exit of Cuban pesos in cash as a shipment by post, air and sea, in any denomination or other payment instruments or credit titles used in international banking practice” is prohibited.

Persons who violate the provisions “are subject to the sanction of confiscation.” In accordance with the provisions of customs legislation, without prejudice to civil and criminal actions that may take place, ”warns the BBC.

The inflation caused by the ordering task, together with the effects of the pandemic, has caused a significant devaluation of the Cuban peso. The change of the maximum limit implies a recognition of the depreciation that the Cuban currency has suffered.

Exporting and importing CUP, a currency of little value outside of Cuba, has no other meaning than paying customs taxes. Thus, nationals looking for merchandise in other countries to resell in Cuba, will be able to carry a greater amount of pesos to pay the established fees upon return.