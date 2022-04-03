Channing Tatum goads Zoë Kravitz behind the wheel of his luxurious classic

The famous actor Channing Tatum enjoys his experience behind the wheel of this incredible classic. A truck that tempts Zoë, his current partner, a lot. We tell you all the details below.

Channing Tatum is the current partner of the new Catwoman, Zoë Kravitz. A quite particular couple, who comes to break all the schemes. But above all, it adds to the incredible collection of cars that the Kravitz family has. The sexy actor never ceases to amaze with his preference for classic cars over modern ones. However, he has a rather particular fondness for one of his cars.

Which? We speak punctually of your beautiful Chevrolet 3100 truck. A typical pick up from the 50s. In addition, a model that would be extremely important for this industry, especially inspiring future models. A design that undoubtedly has an incredible story behind it, since It was built in the post war era of the United States. The most amazing thing is that to this day there are copies that continue to work perfectly… and Channing’s model is no exception. It still looks amazing!

In general terms, we can speak of a agile, comfortable and extremely resistant to the passage of time. A not insignificant fact, was that to carry out this design, the company Chevy he took the trouble to survey his customers and take note of their opinions based on experiences. What was the purpose of this? Without a doubt, they wanted to focus on the needs of drivers, emphasizing mainly comfort and quality of purchase. Something that would make the customer not only choose the brand, but also recommend it and probably choose it again. Something more than achieved for the company, by taking this model that was perfectly adjusted to the needs of the public.

This vehicle has a value of around 200 thousand dollars. In addition, it has 6 cylinders in line and a power of 90 HP. A truly amazing truck, and worthy of a collection. As for our actor, he did not hesitate to take a look at it and make it part of his incredible garage. You couldn’t miss out on such a piece of history!

Today captivates looks on the streets behind the wheel of this classic. A truck that proved to be a design that transcended history, and is still a fashion icon… and with the figure of Tatum it seems to be painted. A postcard on the road that tempts actresses like Zoë Kravitz, who does not seem to have been able to resist the actor.