Chaos Blizzard, Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 postponed and a goodbye that causes a sensation

After the harassment case, Blizzard it is no longer the same. It’s certainly not a mystery, with Irvine’s software house also being hit in the organization chart after that several key figures have left the company. The financial report refers precisely to this last aspect, where it is communicated that Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 will not arrive on time originally planned.

Blizzard: Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4 postponed, and Jean Oneal no longer at the helm of the company

“As we are working with different leadership, but with the same franchises, it has become evident that some of the Blizzard content planned for next year will need more time to develop and to reach its full potential.” it reads in the document.

There are no details on the new release dates of Overwatch 2 and Diablo 4, if not a reference in which it is emphasized how the postponements “they will prevent us from achieving the financial improvement we expected to see next year”, which suggests that the new chapters of Blizzard’s IPs will not arrive before 2023.

The executive producer of Overwatch Chacko Sonny left Blizzard last September, while three months earlier it had been the turn of Jeff Kaplan, former game director of World of Warcraft and project manager Overwatch. The leaders of the Diablo IV project have also changed, as they have lost their roles as game director and lead designer both Luis Barriga that Jesse McCree, while Joe Shely he was appointed as the new chief executive of Diablo IV.

The harassment scandal seems to have paralyzed work at Blizzard, including as far as BlizzCon is concerned. After canceling the 2021 edition due to the Coronavirus pandemic and consequent lockdowns, Blizzard announced a reimagining of BlizzCon in the form of an online event under the name of BlizzConline. Later, however, even the latter was canceled, with the company claiming to want to devote itself exclusively to the development of new projects. As known, Activision Blizzard has been accused of male chauvinism and mistreatment of its workers. The complaint, drawn up by the California Department of Fair Employment and Housing, reads about episodes of abuse and harassment of employees by male colleagues.

Also to highlight a change of direction, only three months ago a woman was appointed, Jean Oneal, like co-leader by Blizzard, along with Mike Ybarra. But now comes the news that too Oneal resigned from her post, leaving only Ybarra, a veteran of the technology industry with a background in Microsoft and HP, at the top of the software house.

“I want to personally communicate my decision to leave my position as co-leader of Blizzard Entertainment and move to a new position before leaving the company permanently at the end of the year.”Oneal said in a statement on Blizzard’s website. “I didn’t make this decision because I’ve lost hope that Blizzard will recover. On the contrary, I’m inspired by everyone’s passion here, working for meaningful and lasting change. In fact, the energies poured out here push me to try and understand how. I can do more to bring games and diversity together and hopefully have a wider impact on the industry that will also benefit Blizzard, as well as other studios. “.

Blizzard will allocate a million dollar investment in the Women in Games International association, of which Oneal is a member of the board of directors. Before leaving Activision Blizzard completely, Oneal will work for “fix the first steps on how the investment will be used”.

Ybarra and Oneal took over from former Blizzard president, J. Allen Brack, who left the company in August. Last week the CEO of the entire Activision Blizzard group, Bobby Kotick, announced a salary cut from $ 155 to $ 62.5,000 annually until the board of directors deems certain diversity, equity and inclusion goals.