Chelsea announce deal to sell team to Dodgers co-owner Todd Boehly

The group headed by the co-owner of Los Angeles Dodgers, Todd Boehleyand supported by Clearlake Capitalwon the bid to acquire the English Premier League team, Chelseain an agreement that would reach 4.25 billion pounds ($5.25 billion)The team announced this Friday.

“The Chelsea Football Club can confirm that it has agreed to the terms for a new group of owners, led by Todd Boehley, Clearlake Capital, mark walter Y Hansjoerg Wyss, acquire the club,” the team announced in a statement. “Of the total investment being made, £2.5 billion will be applied to purchase the club’s shares and said proceeds will be deposited in a frozen UK bank account. United with the intention of donating 100 percent to charitable causes, as confirmed by Roman Abramovich. Approval from the UK government will be required for the proceeds to be transferred from the frozen bank account.

“In addition, the new owners will commit £1.75bn in additional investment for the benefit of the club. That includes investment in Stamford Bridge, the Academy, the women’s team, Kingsmeadow and ongoing funding from the Foundation. Chelsea.

The consortium led by Todd Boehly, co-owner of the Los Angeles Dodgers, won the bid for Chelsea. AFP via Getty Images

“The sale is expected to be completed by the end of May, subject to all necessary regulatory approvals. More details will be provided at that time.”

sources told ESPN last week that the group led by Boehly had jumped ahead in the race to buy the Chelsea after being chosen as the preferred bidder despite a higher last-minute bid from British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Russian owner Roman Abramovich, now subject to sanctions by the British government, put the London club up for sale in early March following his country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich cleared the way for the acquisition on Thursday after he denied reports that he wanted to be paid back on a loan given to the club, reportedly worth 1.5 billion pounds ($1.85 billion).

The group of Boehlywhich also includes Swiss billionaire Hansjoerg Wyss and British real estate investor Jonathan Goldsteinwas in exclusive negotiations to buy the club after Ratcliffe’s belated offer was rejected.

Groups led by Boston Celtics co-owner Stephen Pagliuca and former British Airways chairman Martin Broughton were previously cut from the sale process, while a consortium led by Chicago Cubs owners, the Ricketts family. He withdrew from the contest.

Information from Reuters was used in the writing of this note.