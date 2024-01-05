“Chicharito” Hernandez said yes to Chivas

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez has said yes to Chivas to negotiate his return to Mexican football with the Guadalajara club.

Sources confirmed that Sergio Dipp, analyst ESPNWhat Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez He already said yes Chivas. The Mexican striker assured Amaury VergaraGuadalajara club owner who is ready to return to Liga MX with the club where he made his debut.

According to Dipp, this decision was made after ‘Chicharito Hernandez He became a free agent after the end of his contract with the club. Los Angeles Galaxy belonging MLS and then the same thing Amaury Vergara I will look for him to return to Liga MX.

It even turned out that Javier Hernandez He had offers in the US, Europe and the Middle East, but none of them came to him as strongly as the opportunity to return to the US. Chivas and has already given “yes” to the club’s board led by Fernando Hierroyou can negotiate with your representative.

“Chicharito” Hernandez will return to Liga Mx with Chivas. AP Photo/Alex Gallardo

Likewise, Chivas They have worked hard to add him as one of the club’s attacking options as they currently have Jose Juan Macias, Ronaldo Cisneros, Daniel Rios And Ricardo Marintherefore, they strive to increase competitiveness in this area.

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez was formed with Chivas and made his debut in 2006, so he was part of the Apertura champion team when they beat the team in the final Toluca. He later worked for the club until the 2010 campaign, when he emigrated to Manchester United.

With set Premier LeagueHernandez was in a row until 2014. In four years with the Red Devils, he became the champion of the English league and the English championship. Public shield.

Later he left for real Madrid on loan during the 2014–15 season, where he is remembered for his goal against Atlético Madrid in the quarterfinals of the tournament UEFA Champions League after outside help Cristiano Ronaldo.

Then in the next campaign he went to Bayer Leverkusen and then West Ham United His adventure in Europe ended with a short stay in Seville from Spain in 2019-20, and in 2020 he arrived with Los Angeles Galaxythe club where he played until December 2023.