KANSAS CITY — WITH Kansas City Chiefs took third place in terms of seeds AFK for the postseason, Patrick Mahomes The final game of the regular season will be free.

Head coach Andy Reid noted that Mahomes will not play in Sunday’s away match against Los Angeles Chargers. Reed He suggested that other regular visitors would also get a week off, although he did not specify.

Blaine Gabbert hasn’t started since 2018, but he will start in place of Patrick Mahomes in Week 18. AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

“I just want to make sure we’re ready when playoff time comes,” he said. Reed.

Blaine Gabbert will replace Mahomes and will make his first start of the campaign for Managers on Sunday. Gabbertveteran of 12 seasons NFLhaven’t launched the game since 2018 Tennessee Titans.

Gabbert He hasn’t played since he joined Mahomes in the second half of the victory over Chicago Bears at 3 weeks. Managers needed a backup quarterback in two playoff games in recent seasons when Mahomes got injured.

“It’s a big streak of inactivity,” he explained. Gabbert. “At the end of the day, the reason you play football is to play games, and this is a great opportunity … to get more reps under your belt. So, when your number is called, if it is called during the playoffs, we are ‘Ready to Play.’

Managers there are several players hoping to reach statistical milestones, the most notable being Travis Kelsey. He is 16 yards away from his eighth straight season with at least 1,000 rushing yards. Kielce He already holds the record for a tight end with seven straight seasons of at least 1,000 yards rushing.

Reed He did not specify whether he would play Kielce.

Mahomes it takes 83 yards to cover Leon Dawson as the best passer ever Managersbut this record will be delayed until next season.