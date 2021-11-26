children sold by families for food

There is one of the worst cases that come from the local news the sale of a 6-year-old girl and an 18-month-old baby, given away for $ 3,350 and $ 2,800, respectively. In another report, a 9-year-old girl was bought for about $ 2,200 in the form of sheep, land and cash.

As the United Nations “The Taliban bans that prevent women from carrying out most of the paid jobs have hit precisely the families where women were the pillars. Even in areas where women can still work – like education And health care – they may not be able to meet the Taliban requirements and are forced to make such gestures “.

The alarm on child brides – As of November 2021, UNICEF reported that i early marriages they are on the rise in Afghanistan. Although the law prohibits marrying minors under the age of 15 (and still below the internationally recommended standard of 18), these are exchanges widely practiced by families. According to the organization’s analysis, early marriage has devastating consequences on a girl’s health due to physical and sexual abuse and amounts to a modern form of slavery. Arranged marriages trap women in a cycle of poverty.

Children transformed into the workforce Research also suggests that children in Afghanistan and other countries are not returning to school due to child labor and of financial difficulties, get worse with the pandemic. The current crisis will only aggravate the situation. Also, ever since the Taliban took back power by force, at Young people it is not allowed to access secondary education and consequently it is not allowed to go back to school.

Aids are difficult – In August, the US Treasury Department released licenses which allow some government partners to engage in transactions with the Taliban for allow humanitarian assistance. However, the sanctions in place continue to cause hesitation and confusion among many donors. But organizations and NGOs are pushing to speed up aid to the Afghan people. Above all it is important that girls should not be sacrificed.