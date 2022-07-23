China girl’ free and online









In early 2013, Jane Campion assured that the series Top of the Lake, the darkest lake of RTVE Play, had come to an end unique and that there would be no continuation in the story about detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss). However, the cult miniseries was so successful at its premiere that the director made a second season with an important move, since the detective leaves the small town of Lake Top to go live in the largest and most populous city in Australia: Sydney.

In Top of the Lake: China girl, Robin Griffin will try to get rid of the ghosts who persecute her after taking Tui’s case in her hometown. She will instead dive into a dark new lake where she will explore rape culture, gender dynamics and the experiences of different single women in a new police case: the death of a Chinese girl. Don’t miss any of the second part of Top of the Lakefree and on-line in RTVE Play.









Detective Griffin returns to investigate the disappearance of a Chinese girl.