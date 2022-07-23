China girl’ free and online
In early 2013, Jane Campion assured that the series Top of the Lake, the darkest lake of RTVE Play, had come to an end unique and that there would be no continuation in the story about detective Robin Griffin (Elisabeth Moss). However, the cult miniseries was so successful at its premiere that the director made a second season with an important move, since the detective leaves the small town of Lake Top to go live in the largest and most populous city in Australia: Sydney.
In Top of the Lake: China girl, Robin Griffin will try to get rid of the ghosts who persecute her after taking Tui’s case in her hometown. She will instead dive into a dark new lake where she will explore rape culture, gender dynamics and the experiences of different single women in a new police case: the death of a Chinese girl. Don’t miss any of the second part of Top of the Lakefree and on-line in RTVE Play.
Detective Griffin’s ghosts haunt her to Sydney
Robin Griffin moves to Sydney after the events at Lake Top. The detective tries to adapt to her new life in the city five years after having solved the disappearance of Tui while still dealing with it posttraumatic stress residue of everything lived, especially after shooting his bossAl Parker (David Wenham), who became the witness in the case of the pedophile network that he himself carried in exchange for immunity.
Now Parker has filed a civil lawsuit against Robin alleging that he shot her for personal reasons and the detective is constantly being questioned about her past at the new police station where she works… But it won’t be the only challenge she has to face. She will also have to challenge herself to overcome her fears. In this way, Robin will seek to meet the daughter she had when she was raped and that he gave up for adoption, Mary (Alice Englert), who is almost 18 years old and worries her adoptive parents when she begins to have a romantic relationship with Alexander ‘Puss’, a 42-year-old German.
The second season of Top of the Lake returns with Jane Campion as writer and director, as well as a new investigation: the death of an asian girl unidentified found on Bondi Beach. Along with Inspector Griffinto whom the years have taken their toll and have transformed his character into a more sullen one, will be detective Miranda Hilmarson, played by Gwendoline Christie (Game of Thrones).
Rounding out the cast David Dencik as Alexander "Puss" Braun Ewen Leslie and Nicole Kidman like Pyke and Julia Edwards, Mary's foster parents, who have grown estranged. Also, some actors from the first season return in this second one, like David Wenham, Kip Chapman, Jacqueline Joe, Byron Coll and Cohen Holloway.