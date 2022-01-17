Business

China grows at a slower pace, PBoC intervenes By Investing.com

Posted on


© Reuters.

By Gina Lee

Investing.com – In the fourth quarter, it grew at the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2020 due to the effects of the crisis in the real estate market and zero tolerance cul Covid, prompting the PBoC central bank to cut interest rates on major loans.

According to official data, in the fourth quarter it increased by 4% on an annual basis from + 4.9% in the previous quarter, still exceeding the consensus elaborated by Investing.com by 3.6%. On a quarterly basis, the was equal to + 1.6% (expected + 1.1%) compared to + 0.2% in the third quarter.

In 2021, the second largest world power recorded growth of + 8.1%, thus beyond the government’s target of + 6%, but according to analysts at Oxford Economics, “growth will continue to be weighed down by the real estate sector and, of course, from the zero tolerance policy against the coronavirus “.

Despite an increase of 4.3% yoy in December (+ 3.6% expected), the People’s Bank of China has decided to buffer the possible further economic slowdowns, also in view of the new restrictions on activities that will be imposed before the Chinese New Year and Winter Olympics.

Beijing central bank cut rates on the one-year medium-term loan facility by 10 basis points to 2.85%, also reducing the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.1% from 2.2 % to 2.1%.

Mixed reaction on the Asian stock exchanges, with a decrease of 0.7%, an increase of 0.6% and + 1.5%.

With Wall Street closed for Martin Luther King Day, European futures indicate a 20-point rise, a 100-point positive, a +6 point and a +9 point.

Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Source link

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

The success of Jeremy Renner, Marvel’s Hawkeye
1.1K
World

Ukraine blames Russia for the latest cyberattack: “We have evidence”. The Kremlin spokesman: “Too much tension at the border”
585
World

Omicron 2, the sub-variant that scares Great Britain: first 53 cases, another 20 in Israel. “It could be more violent”
485
World

Trump’s return: let’s take back the country, the real insurrection, the 2020 vote
403
News

Bitcoin vs Precious Metals: Where to Invest Today?
250
News

Netflix develops an anime series based on the graphic novel
237
News

Cardano grows by 8%, Terra Virtua and Axie also do well
213
News

Does Bitcoin Protect Against Inflation? – The Cryptonomist
204
News

Dogecoin and 5 cryptocurrencies that earned in 2021
193
News

for Bank of America it will be the “VISA of digital”, better than Ethereum
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top