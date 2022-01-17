China grows at a slower pace, PBoC intervenes By Investing.com



Investing.com – In the fourth quarter, it grew at the slowest pace since the second quarter of 2020 due to the effects of the crisis in the real estate market and zero tolerance cul Covid, prompting the PBoC central bank to cut interest rates on major loans.

According to official data, in the fourth quarter it increased by 4% on an annual basis from + 4.9% in the previous quarter, still exceeding the consensus elaborated by Investing.com by 3.6%. On a quarterly basis, the was equal to + 1.6% (expected + 1.1%) compared to + 0.2% in the third quarter.

In 2021, the second largest world power recorded growth of + 8.1%, thus beyond the government’s target of + 6%, but according to analysts at Oxford Economics, “growth will continue to be weighed down by the real estate sector and, of course, from the zero tolerance policy against the coronavirus “.

Despite an increase of 4.3% yoy in December (+ 3.6% expected), the People’s Bank of China has decided to buffer the possible further economic slowdowns, also in view of the new restrictions on activities that will be imposed before the Chinese New Year and Winter Olympics.

Beijing central bank cut rates on the one-year medium-term loan facility by 10 basis points to 2.85%, also reducing the seven-day reverse repo rate by 0.1% from 2.2 % to 2.1%.

Mixed reaction on the Asian stock exchanges, with a decrease of 0.7%, an increase of 0.6% and + 1.5%.

With Wall Street closed for Martin Luther King Day, European futures indicate a 20-point rise, a 100-point positive, a +6 point and a +9 point.