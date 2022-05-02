China is obsessed with disinfecting against covid-19, but that could cause more damage

China’s obsession with disinfecting against covid-19 0:39

(CNN) — Workers dressed in protective suits spraying clouds of disinfectant onto city streets, building facades, park benches and even packages have become a common sight in pandemic-era China.

In Shanghai, the epicenter of the country’s largest outbreak, state media reports that thousands of workers have organized into teams to disinfect areas, targeting those known to have hosted Covid-19 patients, a move that the government considers key to curb the spread of the omicron variant.

But practice usually goes much further. Apparently, any outdoor area is at risk of being targeted by workers with their sanitizing machines, as China’s stringent “zero covid-19” policy fuels an obsession with sanitizing everything.

In Shanghai, firefighters have been pulled from duty and assigned to work on disinfection work, a local youth league has sought volunteers for this work as well, and emergency rescue teams have been recruited from remote areas of China. to participate in the campaign, often with heavy equipment and hazardous materials.

Special chemical production stations have been set up in some Shanghai neighborhoods, while others have equipped vehicles with chemical tanks and cannon-like devices to shoot disinfectant into the streets, according to local media. Disinfection robots have been placed in train stations and have also been installed to patrol some quarantine centers.

But these efforts – and others, such as insisting that workers wear hazmat suits and blaring recorded messages that play on a loop to remind people how to prevent illness – can be a waste of time, effort and money. means.

Experts say transmission of the virus through contaminated surfaces is exceptionally low, and disinfecting outdoor areas such as parks and city streets is largely useless and, worse, could even a danger to public health.

“Robots and street spraying are acts of theater designed to bolster public confidence in the government’s actions,” said Nicholas Thomas, an associate professor at the City University of Hong Kong, noting how Chinese authorities have cited for a long time environmental contamination as part of his rhetoric that the virus may not have originated in China.

“It is a problem when politics is the one that dominates and deviates from science in terms of responding to the pandemic: more and more efforts have to be made to reinforce politics through acts that do not necessarily increase the biosecurity of the affected populations in the same measure as the effort required to undertake them,” he said.

Imported virus?

The mass disinfection is part of a long campaign by China to combat a risk of transmission of covid-19 that much of the world has considered too small to justify measures that go beyond washing hands and maintaining the disinfection of certain surfaces, such as those in crowded public places and where food is handled or patients with covid-19 are treated.

In a scientific report last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) stated that scientific studies suggest that each contact with a surface contaminated with covid-19 has less than a chance in 10,000 to cause an infection. These investigations have led many to view disinfection as “hygiene theatre” rather than a meaningful disease prevention measure.

Mass disinfection has not been part of disease control measures in Western countries “because public health authorities do what science has shown,” according to Emanuel Goldman, a professor of microbiology at Rutgers-New York Medical School. Sweater.

“(It’s) very unlikely that any cases would be caused by touching contaminated surfaces. The virus dies quickly outside of an infected person … and is very inefficiently transferred through fingers,” he said. “Handwashing with soap, or alcohol wipes, is all it takes to bring the incidence down to zero.”

In China, where strict practices have focused on eliminating any spread of the virus, concern over contaminated surfaces dates back to the early months of the pandemic, particularly after Chinese authorities said an outbreak in a Beijing market It probably started because a worker became infected while handling imported and frozen salmon contaminated with the virus.

Although the World Health Organization states that it is “highly unlikely” that people can contract covid-19 through food or its packaging, Chinese authorities have repeatedly pointed to imports from the cold chain or other contaminated surfaces, such as on airplanes or even in international mail, as vectors of the disease.

This has led to a series of measures largely unique to China, such as testing the surfaces of imports for traces of the virus and mass disinfection of frozen goods from abroad, while some cities have launched various orders to disinfect international mail and packages, even though national health experts said earlier this year there was insufficient evidence that these non-cold-chain items could carry the virus.

And as Beijing has tried to reframe the origin of the coronavirus, first detected in China, authorities have launched the theory that the virus could have been imported in frozen products in the first place, a hypothesis widely dismissed by international experts.

Although there is some evidence that the virus could remain infectious in frozen packaging, the way countries want to deal with this risk varies, according to Leo Poon, a professor at the School of Public Health at the University of Hong Kong.

“For countries using the phase-out strategy, this is a significant risk. However, for most countries today, it may not be significant at all,” he said.

However, when it comes to touching normal surfaces, this “is not a major mode of transmission for Covid-19,” he said, adding that some disinfecting of indoor environments might be a good idea.

Potential risk

In places like Shanghai, where resources are already scarce while the city is struggling from weeks of lockdown, deploying volunteers and sanitation workers can shine a spotlight on the wrong risk.

“There really is no role for mass disinfection of outdoor areas, sidewalks and walls. They are unlikely to be contaminated or cause transmission through a mucosal surface (such as the eyes, nose or mouth)” says Dale Fisher, a professor at the Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine at the National University of Singapore.

According to Goldman of Rutgers-New Jersey Medical School, exposure to strong disinfection can harm people.

Although the WHO supports disinfection, such as cleaning areas such as doorknobs in crowded public places, the WHO guidelines say that “spraying disinfectants, even outdoors, can be harmful to human health and cause irritation or damage to the eyes, respiratory tract or skin”.

Early in the pandemic, a group of Chinese scientists warned in a letter to the journal Science that excessive use of chlorine disinfectants risks contaminating water and even endangering the ecosystems of nearby lakes and rivers.

Authorities in Shanghai have expressed similar concern, although they continue to apply disinfection measures.

Late last month, authorities issued recommendations for residents on how to disinfect, urging them not to “spray disinfectants directly on people,” use “canon trucks” and drones, or disinfect the outside air.

“These practices are essentially ineffective, and may cause health risks and environmental pollution,” a Shanghai official said.