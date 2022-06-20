Chiquibaby’s bikini pose that has turned the nets upside down

Chiquibaby’s bikinazo pose that has turned the nets upside down!

In the middle of the summer season, it is time to ask for the turn to go on vacation. It has been a year of many television changes and its best-known faces are already beginning to display bikinazos and unique moments in their different destinations.

That has been the case of Chiquibaby, who this week took it off in Today to enjoy a few days of rest and disconnection in a literally paradisiacal place. For the occasion, she and her husband chose the Bahamas and its crystalline beaches, a perfect setting to enjoy the sun, the sand, the sea and the exquisite cocktails of the place.

Unsurprisingly, Stephanie Himonidis He wanted to share with his followers a little bit of the wonder he was experiencing through various photos and videos. All her publications show the dimension of happiness of these days in paradise, but it has been some specific images of the driver that have caused a real furor.

What has the presenter done so that her Instagram profile is filled with comments and reactions from her fans? It was clear, the photos in this tiny bikinazo caused chaos, in the best sense of the word, and triggered endless compliments.

“I already needed a few days of relaxation, sunbathing and meditating!” Meanwhile, a happy and relaxed Chiquibaby wrote in one of her posts.

Although this weekend she will be back at her home in Miami, the Mexican has taken advantage of these days to recharge her batteries and, why not, look great. “What a cool woman”, “What a great body”, “You are beautiful”, “Precious mermaid”… And so many more.

