Chivas board prepares Plan B in case they do not reverse the bad moment in Clausura 2022

The rojiblanca leadership does not want to continue making courage as it happened in the duel against León when they fell at the last minute.

At Club Guadalajara do not fully heal the wound left by the painful setback on Matchday 6 against León, however, the continuity of the technician Marcelo Leaño is not at stake, but there is an alternative that has the leadership very thoughtful commanded by Amaury Vergara in case the positive results do not return in the following duels.

The Rebaño Sagrado marches with seven points in ninth place in the general classification after two wins, one draw and three losses, two of them consecutively, reason enough why Jorge Vergara’s son does not rule out taking more drastic measures in case they do not obtain good results in the following matches, starting with the one on Saturday when they host the superleader Puebla.

Although so much Amaury as the sports director, Ricardo Peláez think the same as a sector of the fans when considering that the defeat was unfair on the field of the Esmeraldas 2-1, also they know that they cannot make a living from “playing pretty” without achieving the expected results, for which they will put more pressure on the coaching staff and players.

The sanction that they prepare in Chivas for bad results

In the Halftime Filtered Touch column it was announced that the position of Marcelo Leaño is not in danger at the moment, but there is the option of sanctioning the pocket to the footballers if they do not start adding to three points in the immediate future: “Amaury is being taken away by the one who brought him, with an anger that he mainly directs towards the players, although he also believes that Marcelo Michel Leaño”.

“Still, in the plans of Amaury is not a change of DT, because he will continue to play it while waiting for things to improve. Of course, if there is no improvement, there could even be fines for the players, ” It was part of what was published in the aforementioned medium, showing that the owner of the rojiblanco team is not going to sit idly by.