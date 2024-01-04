Chivas scorned him, scored a brace against America and FC Juarez signed him for Clausura 2024 – Fox Sports

A new line of attack has emerged in Ciudad Juarez. He stove football in Liga MX red-hot less than two weeks before the start Closing 2024this time with information from Withstandswhich will have amplifier still striker from Chivaswhich in Apertura 2023 scored double against America and continues to seek its consolidation.

Our colleagues Jacqueline Almodóvar and Rodrigo Camacho report this Wednesday that Bravos de Juarez will sign Angel Saldivarpassed it He trained in the youth ranks of Deportivo Guadalajara. and he has gone through different stages with them, in addition to defending the shirts of Rayados, Puebla and, more recently, Atlético de San Luis.

It was with San Luis that he reached the semi-finals of the Apertura 2023, a series in which he scored two goals for America in the return gamealthough they were of little use as the overall score was 5-2 in favor of the eventual Liga MX champions.

Information from our correspondents indicates that Juarez paid $1 million for Saldivarwhich will arrive with the final purchase and will soon be presented by a border organization whose last tournament was excluded from Liguilla and Play-In, placing itself in the fifteenth step of the table.

Added to this contract is an agreement to Sebastian Jurado in Juarez, a goalkeeper who played for Cruz Azul in recent years and who was never able to become a starter, even after the departure of José de Jesus Corona. The goalkeeper will now compete for position with another experienced player such as Alfredo Talavera.