“Choco” Lozano played the entire game and Cádiz’s golden triumph against Valencia at Mestalla
2023-01-06
The Cadiz gave the surprise and provisionally left the relegation places by winning 1-0 in their visit to Valenciaon matchday 16 of the Spanish League.
With 15 points, the yellow team is seventeenth in the table, two points above the red zone of the table. He had started the day in nineteenth position, as penultimate.
the honduran Antony “Choco” Lozano He started and played the 90 minutes at the Mestalla stadium. He had a good performance, even though he couldn’t score.
At minute 40 he was the protagonist of an important action, where he reached the rival area based on speed, took two marks and finished off from the right, but the Valencia goalkeeper kept the ball.
The only goal of the commitment was scored in the ninth minute by the footballer Rubén Alcaraz. That 1-0 did not move.
Valencia, ranked tenth, suffered their second consecutive league setback, in as many games in the championship after returning from the World Cup break.
OTHER GAMES
Celta de Vigo (16th) also achieved three valuable points in the fight for salvation, which also won 1-0 as a visitor, in its case against bottom club Elche, which has not yet won in this League and continues to advance at full speed. to the second division.
Celta’s goal at the Martínez Valero stadium was signed by Iago Aspas in minute 5.
Barcelona (1st) and Real Madrid (2nd) come to this matchday 16 tied to 38 points in the standings.
Real Madrid visits Villarreal (7th) on Saturday, while Barça will also play away from home, in their case on Sunday at the Atlético de Madrid Metropolitano (4th), in the star match of the weekend in Spain.