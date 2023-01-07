“Choco” Lozano played the entire game and Cádiz’s golden triumph against Valencia at Mestalla

2023-01-06

The Cadiz gave the surprise and provisionally left the relegation places by winning 1-0 in their visit to Valenciaon matchday 16 of the Spanish League.

With 15 points, the yellow team is seventeenth in the table, two points above the red zone of the table. He had started the day in nineteenth position, as penultimate.

the honduran Antony “Choco” Lozano He started and played the 90 minutes at the Mestalla stadium. He had a good performance, even though he couldn’t score.

At minute 40 he was the protagonist of an important action, where he reached the rival area based on speed, took two marks and finished off from the right, but the Valencia goalkeeper kept the ball.

The only goal of the commitment was scored in the ninth minute by the footballer Rubén Alcaraz. That 1-0 did not move.