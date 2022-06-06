Chop between gods in a brutal preview!

A new trailer from Marvel Studios reveals a wonderful clash between gods in Thor: Love and Thunder. We are not prepared for this!

Marvel Studios posted a new preview Thor: Love and Thunder. If this morning a first scene of the film was released on the Internet, now we have a ‘featurette’ in which the two main gods, Chris Hemsworth Y Natalie Portman, they have a clash of egos to see which of the two is more cool. The truth is that, seen what was seen in the trailers… They are both very cool and we can’t decide!

Thor: Love and Thunder has put the direct as far as promotion is concerned. The Marvel Cinematic Universe advances by leaps and bounds towards one of the great premieres of the year. Everything points to the movie Taika Waititi it will be a real success. You just have to see previews like the one we are going to share now to realize that we are in front of something extraordinarily special.

The funny “clash of egos” between the two protagonists

“This is the moment everyone has been waiting for,” says Chris Hemsworth in the trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder. “Thor returns in an all-new movie from Marvel Studios.” Then Natalie Portman takes over. “And I am very honored and excited to take the lead.”

Chris Hemsworth, hearing it, laughs and replies: “Well, I wouldn’t say leading role. I’m going to continue to play Thor, the original.” “I play the Mighty Goddess of Thunder,” says Natalie Portman of her role in Thor: Love and Thunder. “I mean, Thor, but more powerful.”

Yes, but I am still the Asgardian god who can wield the power of the Stormbreaker, harness the power of thunder, and defend the galaxy from any and all threats. “Me too,” says Natalie Portman.

Then we see a mind-boggling amount of new footage from Thor: Love and Thunder where we are exposed to the power of Goddess of Thunder and the Asgardian god. get ready Gorr the Butcher of Gods because they are going to give him for the hair. You can train now Christian bale!