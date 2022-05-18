Chris Brown Reveals Release Date and Cover for Upcoming Album ‘Breezy’

This article is automatically translated from the original language to your language. Do not hesitate to let us know if it contains translation errors so that we can correct them as soon as possible.

Chris Brown has revealed the release date and cover art for his upcoming album Breezy. The R&B star shared the details on Tuesday night (May 17) via Instagram with the caption “BREEZY ALBUM JUNE 24”.

The cover art is a black and white photo of the back of Brown’s head with “Breezy” shaved across the back. Costs serves as the official sequel to 2019 Indigo, Chris Brown’s second double album. The project featured monster features from Nicki Minaj, G-Eazy, Tory Lanez, Tyga, Justin Bieber, Juicy J, Juvenile, HER, Tank, Lil Jon, Lil Wayne, Joyner Lucas, Gunna, Trey Songz, and Drake.

Indigo debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with over 108,000 album-equivalent units sold in its opening week, which included 97.95 pure album sales in its first week. The album has also racked up 10 million on-demand audio streams in the United States.

Brown released two singles from Costs — “Iffy” and “WE (Warm Embrace)” — and outlines what to expect from the project in April.

“NOT GON LIE… It takes a different kind of LOVE mixed with heartache for some of these songs on my album,” he wrote in an Instagram story. “So in advance… THANK YOU [emoji mains en prière]. »

