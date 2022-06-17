Chris Evans admitted he misses his role at Marvel Studios

The movies of Marvel Studios They have left their mark on several of the fans of world cinema. “Avengers Endgame” closed a cycle and with it, that of several of the most famous and beloved characters by superhero fans such as Iron Man, Black Widow and Captain Americawho in the fourth installment of the saga of “The Avengers” they said goodbye to their characters, at least for now.

precisely about Captain AmericaChris Evansactor who played him for more than Eight yearsadmitted that he misses his role in Marvel Studios Y in the middle of an interview with Yahoo Entertainment confessed that: “It’s different. For ten years, you always have a movie around the corner. For ten years… Always, you finish one and your life is scheduled for: Okay, six months, we have press. Six more months, we start with the next movie. To have open water, there are parts that are nice and there are parts that I really miss, because it was a role that meant a lot to me. And I love those people and, you know, it’s going to be the best ten years of my professional life. no doubt forever.”

“Well, you know, my contract is up, so that’s what I know. I mean, it’s not just the character, it’s the people: the experience, such great movies, such wonderful memories. I’ll miss so much.” […] I loved my time with Marvel. I miss him already… But there’s no denying that it’s so exciting to have total freedom to pursue whatever my creative appetite wants.” added Evanswho is promoting his new tape “Lightyear”.

Some time ago, Chris Evans had already referred to the possibility of wearing the mantle of Captain America againthis in the middle of an interview with his adventure partner in Marvel, Scarlett Johansson for the portal Variety: “Never say Never. I do not know. It’s not a ‘definitive no’, but it’s not a total yes either. There are other things I’m currently working on and I think a great job was done in allowing the Captain to complete his journey. If you’re going to get back into character it can’t just be for the money. It can’t be just to thrill the audience.”said Evans at the interview.

The famous actor also referred to the conditions that the story would have to meet in order for him to play steve rogers: “What do we reveal? What are we contributing to the story? Many things would have to be fulfilled. But right now it doesn’t feel like it’s possible, and I wouldn’t want to hurt the legacy, which I want to protect so much. It was such a precious time and to be able to be a part of these films was an incredible possibility for me. I’ve said no many times and there are a million ways this can go wrong.”added Evanswho played rogers since 2011.

Chris Evans I participate in 8 movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe What are they: “Captain America: The First Avenger” (2011), “The Avengers” (2012), “Captain America: The Winter Soldier” (2014), “Avengers: Age of Ultron” (2015), “Captain America: Civil War ” (2016), “Avengers: Infinity War” (2018) Y “Avengers: Endgame” (2019). In addition to making brief appearances on “Thor: The Dark World” (2013) and “Spider-man: Homecoming” (2017).