Chris Evans and Emily Blunt to star in ‘Pain Hustlers’

Christopher Robert Evans, known simply as Chris Evansis an American film actor, voice actor, director and producer, who began in 1997 in the world of theater and then at the beginning of 2000 would venture into the cinema, mostly in romantic comedies and once as “The Torch Man” in the “Fantastic 4”, despite the fact that, it was until 2011 when playing Steve Rogers in the MCU that he would be catapulted internationally.

Now, almost two years after shedding the mantle of Captain America, Evans has returned to film with projects like “

Artemis Project

” and it seems that soon he could debut in “Pain Hustlers”.

What is known about “Pain Hustlers”?

In the last edition of

Cannes Film Festival

the well-known director David Yates next to Netflix kept the rights to “Pain Hustlers”, which was heralded as the next blockbuster soon to be joined by Well’s Tower as a screenwriter and Lawrence Gray as a producer.

Despite the initial secrecy It is now known with certainty that the Yates project will have Emily Blunt as the main protagonist alongside Chris Evans, who, despite the fact that he will be one of the main roles in the footage, his role in this conspiracy thriller is still unknown.

What is the official synopsis for “Pain Hustlers”?

According to the synopsis, it is known that looking for a better life for herself and her daughter, Liza Drake (Emily Blunt), who dropped out of the institute, gets a job in a bankrupt pharmaceutical company in a Florida shopping center.

However, she is not dissuaded and manages to catapult her and the company, but soon finds herself at the center of a criminal conspiracy with deadly consequences.

The footage in the style of “The Big Short”, “The Wolf of Wall Street” and “The Great American Swindle”confirmed to rival them in the words of the director himself who surely aims high against the drama, It will be a thriller with a mixture of drama, action and a certain degree of cynical comedy that will make us see a never-before-seen side of Blunt and Evans.

è When does “Pain Hustlers” premiere?

Although the two main stars have already been confirmed, Netflix and Yates have not yet given any news about the start of filming, much less the publication of the filmHowever, due to media pressure and the obvious acquisition of rights would mean that its premiere should exceed 2023.

