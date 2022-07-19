Chris Evans is focused on finding a partner for life

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.19.2022 10:35:00





Chris Evans, whose career grew exponentially after playing Captain America in the Marvel Universe, is one of the Hollywood stars who has preferred to keep his love life private; however, on this occasion the actor has opened his heart and revealed that he is looking for a woman with whom to spend the rest of his life.

The 41-year-old actor was on the show Shondaland to promote his new movie for Netflix The Gray Man, in which he shares credits with Ryan Gosling Y Anne of Arms.

During his participation, Chris Evans talked about how he has been in love and mentioned that he is “laser focused” to find a life partner.

The actor’s confession took place when Anne of Arms, who was also part of the interview, told him to think of something he is really engrossed in.

“TAt the same time, I’m focused on finding a partner, you know, someone you want to live with. Look, I love what I do, it’s great, I’m totally dedicated to it, but even this industry is full of pockets of doubt, hesitation and recalibration. in terms of trying to find someone you can really turn to“, said.

The actor added that at this point in his life he longs to be in a serious relationship. “Maybe it’s trying to find someone you want to spend the rest of your days with“, he pointed.

​The last known girlfriend of Chris Evans

The American interpreter, who recently made headlines after beginning to follow Shakira, has been romantically linked to well-known actresses and models, including Jessica Biell, Minka Kelly Y Selena Gomez.

His last courtship that jumped to the press was with Jenny Slate, whom he met on the set of the movie An exceptional gift. They were together between 2016 and 2018. Two years later she was photographed on an alleged date with Lily James, but that was the end of it.

amt​

​