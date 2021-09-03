Chris Hemsworth: “Here’s the best workout ever, all you need is a kid and a skateboard” (VIDEO)

Chris Hemsworth, during a summer vacation with his wife Elsa Pataky and his children, he decided to post a video on his Instagram page in which he showed what he defined “the best work out ever“: a ride in a skate park that does not require equipment, screens or technologies of any kind.

“My wife and I have designed the best workout ever for the family“Chris wrote in the caption of the video he uploaded to Instagram.”All you need is a child, a skateboard, a horse and a positive attitude. Good luck. “

In no time at all Chris’s daughter, India, donned the helmet and tried the course. The 9-year-old skater is undoubtedly very talented but it was Chris’s kind gesture that positively surprised the fans: India tackles the path while her father runs beside her holding her by the arm.

Immediately after the publication of the video, many fathers could not help but relate to this very special moment, which reveals a splendid father-daughter bond. “I know this training! “wrote Ryan Reynolds, adding a heart-shaped emoji, while another fan simply wrote:”Compete in the Olympics at this point Chris“.