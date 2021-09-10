Chris Hemsworth prepares for Tyler Rake 2 and explains the differences with training for Thor: Love and Thunder | Cinema

Formove from the processing of Thor: Love and Thunder to that of, the sequel to the popular action movie produced by the Russo brothers for Netflix, also means varying the part preparation routine.

The Australian star, in the past few hours, has in fact shared a video on her Instagram profile, which allows us to see a montage of the training she must undergo to return to the role of the protagonist in the sequel to the film known as Extraction outside Italy. In the caption accompanying the post, Chris Hemsworth In fact, he explains that compared to what he did previously, that is a weightlifting workout to build mass, for Tyler Rake he must focus more on agility, strength and speed.

As revealed by the director in January 2021, shooting of the feature film is expected to start in the fall and the video shared by the star of the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems to confirm this.

Initially known as Dhaka and then became Extraction, at least in the United States, the film was written by Joe Russo and saw the directorial debut of Sam Hargrave, coordinator of stunt of movies like Atomic Blonde, Avengers: Infinity War And Thor: Ragnarok.

The film follows the story of a brave mercenary who embarks on the most dangerous mission of his career to free the kidnapped son of a criminal boss in Dhaka, a city of Bangladesh.

In the cast, in addition to Chris Hemsworth it’s at David Harbor, we find Golshifteh Farahani, Derek Luke, Randeep Hooda, Chris Jai Alex, Pankaj Tripathi, Marc Donato, Rayna Campbell and Rudhraksh Jaiswal.

This is the official synopsis:

Tyler Rake (Chris Hemsworth), a black market mercenary, faces the most dangerous mission of his life when he is hired to rescue the kidnapped son of an international crime boss.

