Chris Rock didn’t appreciate Will Smith’s apology

During a show in Atlanta, Chris Rock returned to the slap that Will Smith gave him during the Oscars ceremony.

Last February, Will Smith shocked the world after he got up from his seat to punch the comedian who had just made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith’s alopecia. “Leave my wife’s name out of your fucking mouth”, screamed the star of Men in Black. Four months later, the latter apologized and admitted to having behaved “unacceptable”.

The same evening in performance at the Fox Theater in Atlanta, Chris Rock made a new reference to the incident. “Everyone is trying to be a victim”he regretted, without however directly targeting Will Smith. “If everyone claims to be a victim, then no one will hear from the real victims. Even me after getting punched by Suge Smith [en référence à Suge Knight, un réalisateur américain en prison]. I was at work the next day, I have children”he said according to People. And to add: “Those who say words hurt have never been punched in the face. »

Will Smith expelled from the Academy of Oscars

The two men have not spoken to each other directly since the slap. Chris Rock, 57, said he was not yet ” not ready ” to do it.

Since his gesture of anger, Will Smith has resigned from the Academy of Oscars and it has taken the decision to banish him from the ceremony for the next ten years. A backlash that does not stop there, since the actor’s career now seems to be progressing in slow motion.

Although well advanced, the film Badboys 4, whose first opuses were a hit at the box office, was put on hiatus. It’s the same for Fast and Loose on Netflix, in which the actor had to play the role of an amnesiac mobster. For its part, the output ofEmancipationon Apple TV+, has been delayed for a year.

